Santa Fund donations hit $52,000 mark for 2020

Thanks to the generosity of Moline Dispatch-Argus readers, we have surpassed our goal for the Santa Fund. As of Dec. 28, we have raised $52,229.25, passing our goal of $46,000.
The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches. We will continue to accept donations for 2020 through Jan. 13. Donations received after that will go toward our 2021 goal.
Partnering with the Dispatch-Argus on the program are: Aldridge Early Learning Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, CASI (Illinois Secret Santa Program), Child Abuse Council, Children’s Therapy Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project Now Community Service, Project Now RI County Senior Center, Skip-a-Long Child Development, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Moline, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Rock Island and YouthHope.
It's the 113th year for this campaign.
Last year we raised $46,207.13 and assisted 1,768 adults and children in need.
There are two ways to give:
- Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund
Here are the new donations sent by Jan. 4:
- In memory of our sister-in-law Wendy Daebelliehn Wilson, by Steve and Regina Nelson, $100
- John and Carol Zambrano, $25
- Anonymous, $50
- Clara Caldwell, $100
- Anonymous, $250
- In memory of Steven Pedigo, by Anonymous, $1,000
- Mary Knepp, $100
- In memory of Lee Sandler and John and Betty Moran, by Kim and Jim Moran, $50
- Jim and Dianne Andrews, $600
- In loving memory of my mother Jeanne Doonan Miller, and my "two" dads Robert Doonan and Floyd Miller, by Patti Doonan, $75
- Diane Demeyer, $25
- In honor of my mom, Ruth Nelson, who dedicated so much of her life to loving and caring for foster children, by Carol Thorud, $25
- Greg Johnson, $100
- Alexa Maciolek, $10
- Don and Kathy Healy, $100
- Anonymous, $100
- Kathleen Seusy, $100
- In loving memory of Doris, Ross and Mitty Wherry, from Shadow, $50
- For all healthcare workers, by Gregory and Pamela Young, $100
- In memory of Bill Madden, by Jessie Madden, $75
- In memory of G. H. Allen and Janessa Bledsoe, by Aceine Allen, $50
- Anonymous, $250
- Phillip and Joann Dennis, $100
- In memory of DL WNVV, by Anonymous, $25
- In memory of Marlyn McCracken, by Joyce McCracken, $20
- Paul and Sue McDevitt, $100
- Anonymous, $1,000
- To honor the Rock Island boys who were killed in Vietnam, by Randy Slusser, $50
- Anonymous, $50
- Werner and Judy Paulsen, $100
- Isamar Sanchez, $25
- Doerr Family, $50