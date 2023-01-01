 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SANTA FUND

Santa Fund: family is everything for Rock Island household

123022-qc-nws-santafund.jpg

From left, Sui Lian and Khing Ma Zi and one of their sons, Solomon Lian, 4, and Naomi and Matthew Van Thawng Uk holding their children Deborah Hnem, 11 months, and Rebecca Aye, 7, pose for a photo on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Rock Island.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

In Burmese culture, helping out extended family is of utmost importance. 

Matthew Van Thawng Uk, of Rock Island, a Santa Fund nominee, knows this intimately. 

For now, he is the sole provider for him, his wife and school-age children as well as his brother and family while their 22-year-old son has been hospitalized for months in Milwaukee.

Father Polycarp Khaw Nei Thawng, with Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rock Island, nominated the family to the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund program, which provides $1,000 to individuals and families who need it around the holidays. 

Matthew's brother, Sui Lian, was the first of the family to arrive in Rock Island as a refugee. He fled his home, the war-torn country of Myanmar, and after a three-year waiting period in Malaysia, arrived in the U.S. in 2011. 

Matthew and his wife, Naomi, followed, arriving in 2014, they said. 

They are among more than 2,500 refugees Quad Cities World Relief has resettled in Rock Island County between 1999 and 2020, according to research from Augustana College.

In their village, in the Burmese state of Chin, Sui Lian said there was no electricity, hot water or secondary school. Few, if any, families owned cars. Decades of war forced many to flee.

After Quad-Cities World Relief settled them in the Quad-Cities, they began working at Tyson in Joslin, Ill., and bought a home in Rock Island. 

Their extended family back in Myanmar are shocked to know the family now has two cars, allowing them to drive the children to school and Matthew to work at the same time. 

"It's a luxury," Polycarp said. 

But in February, 2022, tragedy struck the family. 

Sui Lian's son was stabbed in Rock Island, critically injuring him. Medical officials transported him to Iowa City, then Milwaukee, for treatment. Sui Lian and Khing Ma Zi make the drive nearly every day to visit their son, who's still in the Milwaukee hospital. A suspect was arrested, but the case is still pending in court. 

Doctors told the family early on that Naing wouldn't live longer than a year, but Polycarp said the family leans into their faith and remains hopeful.

The gift from the Santa Fund program, Polycarp said, will help the family pay for gas to and from the Milwaukee hospital or cover a furnace maintenance bill. 

How to Donate to Santa Fund

If you wish to donate, you may mail a check payable to Lee Foundation Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, Iowa, 52801.

Or donate online at qconline.com/santafund.

Last year we raised a record $58,193.00 and helped more than 2,060 adults and children.

Our goal for this year is $55,000. Tyson Foods is sponsoring the program.

This year we will distribute gift cards to assist the clients of 16 area organizations:

Aldridge Early Learning Center, East Moline; The ARC of the Quad Cities, Rock Island; Bethany for Children and Families, Moline; Black Hawk College Foundation, Moline; Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, Moline; CASI (Illinois Senior Santa Program); EveryChild (formerly the Child Abuse Council), Moline; Children’s Therapy Center, Rock Island; Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Rock Island; Project Now, Rock Island; Rock Island County Senior Center, Rock Island; Safe Families for Children, Moline; Skip-a-Long Child Development, Milan; Skip-a-Long Child Development, Moline; Skip-a-Long Child Development, Rock Island; and YouthHope, Moline.

