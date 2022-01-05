SANTA FUND: Family of 7 trying to make do with old, broken down couch

In the trailer home Katherine and Rob Whitlow share with their five children in Port Byron, Illinois, sits a couch that has seen better days.
In a family this size, furniture gets a lot of use. The frame of the couch broke and sits low, and the fabric has become tattered. They have it braced with a two-by-four.
Sponsored by the Bonnie Howard, family advocacy manager at the Martin Luther King Community Center, Rock Island, the generous donations made by the community to the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund provided the family with $1,000 to purchase a new couch.
The Whitlows went to the Ashley HomeStore in Davenport and placed their order.
"We've placed the order, but the couch won't be ready until May," Katherine Whitlow said.
They are looking for something to make do in the mean time — the current one won't last.
Thankfully, she said, “My husband and I got jobs. I work at John Deere, and he now works for Arconic.
"In the next two years we’re hoping to be able to afford a house," she said. "We’ve been talking to banks about increasing our credit. We’ll be able to save for a couple of years and get our credit scores up so then we’ll be able to get a bigger place.”
What makes it tough for the Whitlows is that one child has been diagnosed with autism and is nonverbal while another child has been in a residential treatment program to learn not to be aggressive.
The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches. It's the 114th year for this campaign.
Last year we raised a record $55,854 and assisted more than 1,500 adults and children in need. We are closing in on this year's goal of $50,000.