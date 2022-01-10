Santa Fund: Man with developmental disability needs winter coat, clothes and shoes

Billy Bausal doesn't ask for much, but a new winter coat and boots would make a big difference for him.
Bausal will receive help from a $1,000 donation from the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, a program that raises money annually to help Illinois Quad-Citians in need of items like clothing, furniture and other necessities.
To donate, visit qconline.com/santafund.
"I've been having a hard time," Bausal said. "I still need boots, shoes and clothes."
Bausal, 57, needs sweatshirts, jeans, shoes, socks, other personal items, pre-paid minutes for his cell phone and bus passes to be able to get around. He was nominated for the Santa Fund by Pamela Turner of The Arc of the Quad-Cities Area, the Rock Island nonprofit agency that assists people with disabilities.
Turner said Bausal struggled with cognitive skills and that he was one of the kindest people she knew.
"I have known Billy for over 25 years," Turner said. "He's had a rough five years; he lives on very limited resources. Before winter started, he said, 'I just need two pairs of jeans, two hoodies and a coat and I think I'll make it through.'
"It just broke my heart."
Bausal has limited family support and lives off $500 a month from his part-time job at IMEG Corp. where he works as a janitor sanitizing work spaces. He is barely able to cover all of his financial needs, Turner said.
"He doesn't ask for much, and he doesn't complain. He just wants help," Turner said. "His clothes are paper thin and worn out. He is such a loving, kind man. He doesn't stand there with his hand out as though people should help him.
"It is difficult for me to put into words what a kind, loving man he is. It is hard for all of us to see how much he needs. He's just a good man."
The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches. It is the 114th year for the campaign.
So far this year, donors have raised $56,383 to help families in need. Donations will be accepted for the 2021-22 campaign through Jan. 15.