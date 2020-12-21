SANTA FUND: Moline family receives 'true blessing' after COVID-19 and illness wrecked their finances

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"He doesn’t remember anything from that day prior to calling me," Ginna said. "He doesn’t remember leaving the house or driving over the bridge."

Jason was taken to the hospital and subjected to a battery of tests over the ensuing months to try to get to the bottom of his mysterious health condition. He's undergone MRIs, a sleep study, a brain scan, an electrocardiogram and heart monitoring.

"It's not drugs. I can vouch for him. None of that happened," said the family's pastor, Rob Tevis at Crossroad Assembly of God in East Moline, who nominated the family for the Dispatch Argus Santa Fund.

"Something is going on where he’s having seizures and moments of being blacked out," Tevis said.

The family is in the process of applying for disability and unemployment benefits for Jason, who is unable to work until he's six months seizure-free, and there's no guarantee he will qualify, Tevis said.

"This was a guy who got up at 6:30 a.m. every morning and went to work and was in a machine shop, and now he can’t do that," he said. "You're (31 years old) and you just lost your career, all because of stuff you didn’t know was happening in your life, in the middle of a pandemic."