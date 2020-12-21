SANTA FUND: Moline family receives 'true blessing' after COVID-19 and illness wrecked their finances

Ginna and Jason Hubbard of Moline have had a rough go in 2020.
Health issues wrecked their financial stability. The coronavirus sidelined them both and a mysterious seizure disorder left Jason in a ditch and without a job.
Both contracted COVID-19, with Ginna, 31, unable to work for weeks prior to contracting the coronavirus due to the pandemic temporarily shutting down the day care where she works.
Ginna was unable to work for two weeks each in September and October and worked a total of four days in November due to the temporary day care closures.
And Jason, 31, was diagnosed with a seizure disorder in September and put on medication after being found in a ditch in Bettendorf, preventing him from being able to perform and eventually losing his job earlier this month as a laser cutter at a local metal fabrication company.
The couple has been awarded $1,000 from the Santa Fund, a partnership among the Moline Dispatch-Argus, private donors, and local social service agencies and churches. It's the 113th year for this campaign.
What happened and how he ended up in a ditch on the other side of the river remains a mystery.
Jason had worked the night shift the day before and called his wife, Ginna, at 11 a.m. the next day to say he was stranded in Bettendorf.
Support Local Journalism
"He doesn’t remember anything from that day prior to calling me," Ginna said. "He doesn’t remember leaving the house or driving over the bridge."
Jason was taken to the hospital and subjected to a battery of tests over the ensuing months to try to get to the bottom of his mysterious health condition. He's undergone MRIs, a sleep study, a brain scan, an electrocardiogram and heart monitoring.
"It's not drugs. I can vouch for him. None of that happened," said the family's pastor, Rob Tevis at Crossroad Assembly of God in East Moline, who nominated the family for the Dispatch Argus Santa Fund.
"Something is going on where he’s having seizures and moments of being blacked out," Tevis said.
The family is in the process of applying for disability and unemployment benefits for Jason, who is unable to work until he's six months seizure-free, and there's no guarantee he will qualify, Tevis said.
"This was a guy who got up at 6:30 a.m. every morning and went to work and was in a machine shop, and now he can’t do that," he said. "You're (31 years old) and you just lost your career, all because of stuff you didn’t know was happening in your life, in the middle of a pandemic."
With the loss of income, the couple, who have a 1-year-old son together and a 12-year-old stepson living with them and another 14-year-old stepson who stays on the weekends, fretted about being able to pay their mortgage and provide a birthday for the 12-year-old, who turns 13 on Dec. 28.
The family received $1,000 from the Santa Fund, which the couple used to make their monthly mortgage payment, buy birthday presents and help pay future bills.
"It caught me off guard, especially the amount," Ginna Hubbard said as her voice cracked and she wiped away years. "I never would have expected that much money from people who don’t really know us. ... To be able to know that (the mortgage) can be paid and I don’t have to put it off … and being able to pay for groceries, it's a true blessing and a great burden that’s been lifted that we don’t have to worry about."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.