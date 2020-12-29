SANTA FUND: Mom gets a little boost from Santa Fund to help see out 2020

Heather Lawver has been juggling her children’s education, dealing with COVID-19 and a number of other challenges this year, so her church thought to take off some of the pressure with the help of the Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund.

Lawver’s 2020 has included her children, one of whom has a high-risk medical condition, learning remotely during the pandemic. It required her to take a leave of absence from work at one point, then, more recently, to shift to part-time.

A recent injury has again kept her from being able to work, and her family also contracted the coronavirus this year. Some of them are still suffering from lingering effects.

“It’s just been a fun, experimental year,” she said.

Usually Lawver has some money set aside and uses it through the year to help her family and others, but the extent of 2020’s adversity has used up that resource.

The Santa Fund, which annually raises money distributed to Illinois Quad-Citians in need, has provided $1,000 to help with living and other expenses while Lawver’s circumstances stabilize.

Lawver attends and volunteers at Edgewood Baptist Church.