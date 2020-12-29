 Skip to main content
SANTA FUND: Mom gets a little boost from Santa Fund to help see out 2020
DISPATCH-ARGUS SANTA FUND

SANTA FUND: Mom gets a little boost from Santa Fund to help see out 2020

Heather Lawver has been juggling her children’s education, dealing with COVID-19 and a number of other challenges this year, so her church thought to take off some of the pressure with the help of the Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund.

Lawver’s 2020 has included her children, one of whom has a high-risk medical condition, learning remotely during the pandemic. It required her to take a leave of absence from work at one point, then, more recently, to shift to part-time.

A recent injury has again kept her from being able to work, and her family also contracted the coronavirus this year. Some of them are still suffering from lingering effects.

“It’s just been a fun, experimental year,” she said.

Usually Lawver has some money set aside and uses it through the year to help her family and others, but the extent of 2020’s adversity has used up that resource.

The Santa Fund, which annually raises money distributed to Illinois Quad-Citians in need, has provided $1,000 to help with living and other expenses while Lawver’s circumstances stabilize.

Lawver attends and volunteers at Edgewood Baptist Church.

It has gotten hard this year to find ways to help others, but helping at Edgewood — where she’s in a band as part of one of the programs — is a way she still can, Lawver said.

Dan Cullett, a pastor at Edgewood, nominated Lawver. He’s known her for six years through the church.

Lawver is a dedicated and responsible woman who loves to serve her community, he said. Her willingness to serve at Edgewood in such trying times has been very encouraging.

Knowing her has taught him to serve wholeheartedly and to look for ways to make a difference, Cullett said.

“She’s a joy to be around, and we just wanted to help in any way we could,” he said.

Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund

The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches. It's the 113th year for this campaign.

Partnering with the Dispatch-Argus on the program are: Aldridge Early Learning Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, CASI (Illinois Secret Santa Program), Child Abuse Council, Children’s Therapy Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project Now Community Service, Project Now RI County Senior Center, Skip-a-Long Child Development, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Moline, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Rock Island and YouthHope.

Last year we raised $46,207.13 and assisted 1,768 adults and children in need.

There are two ways to give:

  • Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801
  • Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund
