 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
SANTA FUND: Single mom furnishing home for reunited family
0 Comments
topical alert featured

SANTA FUND: Single mom furnishing home for reunited family

  • 0

Nicole Hensley and her two kids — a 9-month-old and a 16-year-old — were reunited permanently under the same roof this winter for the first time in nearly a year.

After a long year and a half that included long hospital stays, a newborn baby and living separately from her family to save up for a more spacious place, Hensley learned just after Thanksgiving she would soon be renting a house with space enough for her two children in East Moline.

She was provided $1,000 from the Dispatch-Argus SantaFund, which raises money annually to distribute to Illinois Quad-Citians who need it, to help with expenses to buy furniture, like drapes, a dresser, baby gates with doors, and a bed frame for her daughter, to welcome her kids into their new home.

To donate, visit qconline.com/santafund.

In the ending months of 2019, Hensley got sick. She was in and out of the hospital with what started as a bad cold and morphed into bronchitis and pneumonia. She now thinks she was one of the first people to develop COVID-19, and then long-hauler symptoms.

She slowly recovered and then found out in September 2020 she was four months pregnant.

She moved to the Quad-Cities in February to be closer to her family with a newborn, she said. But she struggled to find housing. Her parents took in her 9-month-old son, and her teenage daughter stayed in Rockford with Hensley’s brother to continue her high school education there.

Hensley rented a one-room sleeper and started a new job. But there was no room for a newborn or a teenager. Hensley still drove to see her daughter every weekend, she said, and talked frequently on the phone.

“You’d do anything for your kids,” Hensley said.

After saving money, consulting with the Family Advocacy Center at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, and a family member’s query on Facebook asking for locals who had rentals available, she connected with the owners of a three-bedroom house. It’s close to her parents, who can still watch the baby while Hensley goes to work.

“The past nine months have been hard,” Hensley said. “I’m happy to give my kids a place to have a home.”

Natalie Rush, a family advocate and case manager for the MLK Jr. Center who works with Hensley, said Hensley radiated positivity.

“I would see her every Thursday evening and leave with a smile; she was just so positive,” Rush said. “That’s why I nominated her; she fought so hard to get her family together. She’s just such a grateful person for everything she receives.”

About Santa Fund

The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches. It's the 114th year for this campaign.

Last year we raised a record $55,854 and assisted more than 1,500 adults and children in need.

There are two ways to give:

  • Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801

  • Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News