SANTA FUND: Single mom furnishing home for reunited family

Nicole Hensley and her two kids — a 9-month-old and a 16-year-old — were reunited permanently under the same roof this winter for the first time in nearly a year.

After a long year and a half that included long hospital stays, a newborn baby and living separately from her family to save up for a more spacious place, Hensley learned just after Thanksgiving she would soon be renting a house with space enough for her two children in East Moline.

She was provided $1,000 from the Dispatch-Argus SantaFund, which raises money annually to distribute to Illinois Quad-Citians who need it, to help with expenses to buy furniture, like drapes, a dresser, baby gates with doors, and a bed frame for her daughter, to welcome her kids into their new home.

In the ending months of 2019, Hensley got sick. She was in and out of the hospital with what started as a bad cold and morphed into bronchitis and pneumonia. She now thinks she was one of the first people to develop COVID-19, and then long-hauler symptoms.

She slowly recovered and then found out in September 2020 she was four months pregnant.