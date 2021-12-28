Santa Fund: The Salsido family just needs a little help while it helps others

She thinks she already does that to a point by working on people’s homes, but she has been an interpreter before.

“I kind of want to go back to helping people; I just don’t know how quite yet,” Salsido said.

Her children are good people, and they are humble, she said. Her hope for them is to always remain humble.

The kids, like others, have their confrontations, but her family was raised to be tight-knit, Salsido said.

“Just working with one another, understanding one another, being patient with one another,” Salsido said.

Family time for the Salsidos includes things like doing puzzles together and, when the weather is nice, going fishing, Salsido said.

There are a lot of transitions in the family’s life right now, Salsido said. Among them is that one of their children is a baby.

She and her niece are also figuring out their new dynamic, and the family is also helping her niece’s older brother, a young adult, as he works his way through the recent events of his life, Salsido said. She is co-parenting with their father.