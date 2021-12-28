Santa Fund: The Salsido family just needs a little help while it helps others

The Salsido family is helping others, but the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley asked the Santa Fund to help them a little too.
Maria Lopez, of the Boys and Girls Club, said she nominated them because the Salsido family recently began caring for a niece and nephew after Lupe Salsido’s sister died.
The nomination form asks for help with day-to-day and holiday expenses.
They received $1,000 from the Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, a program that raises money annually to help Illinois Quad-Citians in need of items like clothes, furniture and other items. Donate to the fund at qconline.com/santafund.
“They’ve been through a lot of stuff,” Lopez said.
Lopez said she knew the family because the Salsido children attend programs at the Boys and Girls Club.
“They’re nice people,” Lopez said.
Lupe Salsido, 39, said she and her husband had eight children, so with their niece, that makes a family of 11.
She and her husband work in home remodeling, Salsido said.
Salsido said she was thinking about going back to school. Her big thing has always been helping people.
She thinks she already does that to a point by working on people’s homes, but she has been an interpreter before.
“I kind of want to go back to helping people; I just don’t know how quite yet,” Salsido said.
Her children are good people, and they are humble, she said. Her hope for them is to always remain humble.
The kids, like others, have their confrontations, but her family was raised to be tight-knit, Salsido said.
“Just working with one another, understanding one another, being patient with one another,” Salsido said.
Family time for the Salsidos includes things like doing puzzles together and, when the weather is nice, going fishing, Salsido said.
There are a lot of transitions in the family’s life right now, Salsido said. Among them is that one of their children is a baby.
She and her niece are also figuring out their new dynamic, and the family is also helping her niece’s older brother, a young adult, as he works his way through the recent events of his life, Salsido said. She is co-parenting with their father.
For her, the big challenge of figuring it all out is the emotion, Salsido said.
Salsido is grateful for anything given for her children, she said. It's also nice to be thought of by others.
“To see that somebody else cares about you,” Salsido said. “That there’s love, that there’s hope, that there’s good people out there."