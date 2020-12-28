SANTA FUND: 'This is such a blessing. Thank you guys so much.'

When you and your partner have eight children ages six to 21, it helps to have a nice, big couch for everybody to sit on.
And that's just what Jessica Anderson and Kelvin Franklin, of Rock Island, have this season, thanks to donations to the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund that paid for the purchase of a large sectional sofa from Bruce's Furniture, Davenport.
The fund helps Illinois Quad-Citians in need during the holidays, providing money for medical bills, clothing, food and Christmas gifts for children. Nominees are suggested by area social-service agencies and places of worship.
Along with the couch, Bruce's threw in two stylish area rugs in complementary colors of white, black, gray and red that class up the living room and eat-in kitchen.
That's important to Jessica, of Rock Island, who will be welcoming back home on Christmas four children who have been in foster care homes in various locations. Joining them will be her 21-year-old daughter.
"This will be our first Christmas together in seven years," Jessica said one recent day, sitting on her spiffy new black couch that is about twice as big as the one it replaced.
The couch also is more sturdy.
Bonnie Howard, the employee of the Family Advocacy Center of the Martin Luther King Center who nominated Jessica for Santa Fund, said she avoided sitting on the old couch when she visited the home because when she sank in, she wasn't sure she could get up again.
"I just can't wait," Jessica said of her children's visits. "This (the couch and rugs) is such a blessing. I thank you guys so much. Yes, ma'am."
For the holidays, the children will be just visiting.
But Jessica and Franklin, who works in aisles-on-line at a Quad-City Hy-Vee, hope that the visiting turns permanent in January, and that the other three children, who aren't coming home for Christmas, will be able to join them. The couple, together for 19 years, has been working to provide a stable residence and to meet other goals to warrant the children's return.
Howard said that sometimes when would-be Santa Fund recipients hear they might be in the newspaper, they back out. "But Jessica is proud of what she accomplished, and I'm glad, because it is a big accomplishment to get your children back," Howard said.
To celebrate, Jessica is making ham and sweet potato pie and cakes, and has presents for them to open.