Santa Fund: We set a new record for donations in 2021

Thanks to your help, the Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund has far exceeded its goal this holiday season.
It was the 114th year for this campaign, and the goal was to raise $50,000. We raised $58,193 from nearly 400 donations. That allowed us to assist nearly 2,000 adults and children through 17 Quad-City area agencies and churches.
That broke our previous record, $55,854 raised in 2020, which assisted more than 1,500 adults and children in need.
The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by the social service agencies and churches. During the Christmas season, the Dispatch-Argus profiled some of the people the fund helped this year.
Partnering with the Dispatch-Argus on the program are Aldridge Early Learning Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, CASI (Illinois Secret Santa Program), Child Abuse Council, Children’s Therapy Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project Now Community Service, Project Now RI County Senior Center, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Milan, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Moline, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Rock Island and YouthHope.
2021 Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund Campaign Donors
Balance carried forward: $56,383.
Anonymous, $100.
In memory of George and Francis Sparacio, by Gary Nowak, $50.
In memory of Lawrence Nowak and Keith Nowak, by Gary Nowak, $50.
Barbara Torri, $500.
In memory of deceased loved ones, from the Hughes and McGinnis families, $100.
Hang in there! from a concerned fellow human being, $50.
Nancy Fithian, $10.
Anonymous, $25.
In memory of our dear friends Dale Owen and David Peterson, by Kelly and Kevin Hall, $250.
Thanks for helping me and my siblings when we were young and very poor, by Tina Anderson, $25.
Deborah Taylor, $100.
Susan DeVolder, $250.
Janice Felger, $50.
Donna Johnson, $20.
Michael and Susan Desch, $100.
United Methodist Women, Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline, $130.
Final total as of Jan. 18, 2022: $58,193.