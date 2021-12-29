Santa Fund: We're so close to our goal of $50,000

The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches. As we near Christmas, the Dispatch-Argus will profile some of the people the fund will help this year.
Partnering with the Dispatch-Argus on the program are Aldridge Early Learning Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, CASI (Illinois Secret Santa Program), Child Abuse Council, Children’s Therapy Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project Now Community Service, Project Now RI County Senior Center, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Milan, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Moline, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Rock Island and YouthHope.
It's the 114th year for this campaign, and the goal is to raise $50,000.
Last year we raised a record $55,854 and assisted more than 1,500 adults and children in need.
There are two ways to give:
- Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund
2021 Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund Campaign Donors
Balance carried forward: $43,363
- In honor of our grand twins, Sydney and Niklas Mowen, by John and Marcia Wetzel, $100
- In loving memory of our parents and Sarah, by Denny and Carolyn Hitchcock, $250
- Anonymous, $25
- In loving memory of Al & JoAnn Uzzell, by Melissa Uzzell, $100.
- Anonymous, $50
- In memory of our son Michael, by Dennis and Cheryl DeSmet, $100
- In memory of James and Rita Goetzmann, by Joan Keemle, $100
- Bruce Ahrens, $50
- Anonymous, $1,000
- Randy and Kenna Augsburger, $250
- In honor of deceased Family and Friends, by John Zimmer, $100
- In memory of Patty Peck, Jack Peck and Helen Peck, by Kathy Peck, $50
- Anonymous, $200
- Caryn Unsicker, $10 .
- In memory of Jessie Aug. 23, 2018, Anonymous, $100
- Mary Payson, $25
- Michael Bell, $75
- In memory of family members, by Howard and Sue Ickes, $50
- Molly Teigland, $200
- In memory of Monica J. Sadler, by James Sadler, $200
- Lenora Teigland, $25
- Rick and Jannette VanOpdorp, $50
- Cynthia Mooney, $25
- Ralph and Norma Grotelueschen, $100
- In memory of all of our family loved ones, by Casey and Janet Ronnebeck, $50
- Shirley and Jon Smith, $25
- Ann Koski, $100
- Anonymous, $500
- In memory of my husband Richard Wunderlich, by Clarice Wunderlich, $100
- In loving memory of Lisa Dianne Dawson, by Ed Nesseler, $100
- In memory of Don and Nancy McNeil, by Porter and Mary McNeil, $30
- To honor the Rock Island boys who were killed in Vietnam, by Randy Slusser, $30
- In memory of the Two-by-Two Club of St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Island, Anonymous, $100