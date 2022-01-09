Santa Fund: We've smashed our goal of $50,000

Thanks to your help, the Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund has exceeded its goal again this holiday season.
The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches. During the Christmas season, the Dispatch-Argus will profile some of the people the fund will help this year.
Partnering with the Dispatch-Argus on the program are Aldridge Early Learning Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, CASI (Illinois Secret Santa Program), Child Abuse Council, Children’s Therapy Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project Now Community Service, Project Now RI County Senior Center, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Milan, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Moline, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Rock Island and YouthHope.
It's the 114th year for this campaign, and the goal was to raise $50,000. The current donation number is $56,383, breaking last year's record, with a week left in the donation season.
Last year we raised a record $55,854 and assisted more than 1,500 adults and children in need.
There are two ways to give through Jan. 15:
- Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund
2021 Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund Campaign Donors
Balance carried forward: $47,533
- Frank, Virginia and Randy Nelson, $250.
- Anonymous, $250.
- Mary Knepp, $100.
- Anonymous, $35.
- Tony and Linda Cawiezell, $100.
- Jenny Ferrell, $100.
- Peace be with you, by Frank and Carole Hodshire, $100.
- In memory of Herbert Vyncke, by Joann Lay, $50.
- Anonymous, $500.
- Anonymous, $25.
- Martha Gaulrapp, $250.
- In memory of Chet and Jeff Zelnio, by Carolyn Zelnio, $50.
- In memory of my husband, Glenn Jump and my daughter, Dawn Jump Kennedy, by Sylvia Jump, $100.
- In memory of Donald and Rosalie Barker, Love, Wesley, $50.
- Karen, Joel and Kris, $175.
- Anonymous, $50.
- James and Willa Feldman, $25.
- Anonymous, $25.
- Anonymous, $50.
- Anonymous, $100.
- "Loved Ones," from Shadow, $100.
- Mr. and Mrs. Joe Melton, $50.
- In loving memory of Therese Lootens, by Patrick Lootens, $50.
- In memory of our parents: David and Madeleine Lambert and Rosalea and LeRoy Primm, by Jerry and Barbara Primm, $100.
- In memory of Bob and Lee Aronson, by Helen Simmons, $100.
- First Covenant Church, $200.
- Anonymous, $100.
- Helen Delacluyse, $15.
- Candice Wilson, $100.
- Anonymous, $100.
- In memory of Fr. Wm. Dawson, Anonymous, $100.
- Celesta Moody, $150.
- Anonymous GLB, $100.
- In memory of Lori Skafidas Boland, by Dorothy Davis, $100.
- Phillip Dennis, $100.
- Anonymous, $5,000.