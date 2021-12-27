Santa Fund: Young family asks for a new stove, screen door

Back in April, Zoei Allison and Patrick Rambert moved into one of the mobile homes on the long, narrow, and winding road that runs through Lakeview Estates in Rock Island.
Elias, their 18-month-old son, had his run of the home on an afternoon in the middle of December. He showed off some toys, took possession of a cellphone, and walked the area between his room and the family room.
The little boy brought a smile to Patrick's face as he scooped up his son.
"Things are looking better for us," Patrick said. "It's been hard. I finally got a job as a picker at John Deere. I'm in my second week of training. Things were delayed because of the strike.
"I had to scramble to find a job. Missed paychecks make things tough."
The family received $1,000 from the Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, a program that raises money annually to help Illinois Quad-Citians in need of items like clothes, furniture and other items.
The money will help because after the family moved into the mobile home, they discovered the oven portion of the stove did not work. And the front screen door was destroyed.
"We really didn't want to ask for help, but we need just a little bit," Zoei said. "Patrick's having to change jobs created a lot of pressure.
"I would like to be able to cook more than one thing at a time, a chance to bake and make something other than what we can do on the stove."
Zoei said it "would be nice to have the front screen door" and later showed the remnants of the previous door — two hinges with a five-foot portion of the frame still attached.
Patrick listened intently to Zoei and still held his Elias.
"Maybe he'll make the face," Zoei suggested.
"Oh no. Not the face," Patrick replied. "I can't take the face. He makes this face that just kills me. I can't even make that face."
"The face always gets us," Zoei added. "You just have to see it."
Patrick tried to make the face anyway. His son watched and smiled.
Zoei said these December days are a "hopeful time."
Patrick had another word.
"There is a sense of urgency — it comes from having a child and wanting to provide for that child," Patrick said. "It's important for me to have a job and provide for my family. And it is hard to ask for help."