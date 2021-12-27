Santa Fund: Young family asks for a new stove, screen door

"We really didn't want to ask for help, but we need just a little bit," Zoei said. "Patrick's having to change jobs created a lot of pressure.

"I would like to be able to cook more than one thing at a time, a chance to bake and make something other than what we can do on the stove."

Zoei said it "would be nice to have the front screen door" and later showed the remnants of the previous door — two hinges with a five-foot portion of the frame still attached.

Patrick listened intently to Zoei and still held his Elias.

"Maybe he'll make the face," Zoei suggested.

"Oh no. Not the face," Patrick replied. "I can't take the face. He makes this face that just kills me. I can't even make that face."

"The face always gets us," Zoei added. "You just have to see it."

Patrick tried to make the face anyway. His son watched and smiled.

Zoei said these December days are a "hopeful time."

Patrick had another word.