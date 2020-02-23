Sarah Garthaus has virtual designs on a dream career at Rock Island's IMEG

That virtual reality system is "fully immersive; you put it on and you’re transported somewhere else," she said, noting that's displayed on screen for others to see. "What I use it for is, I take our Revit model and push it into the headset, and you can walk around in it, as if you’re inside. What I think is really cool about that — we work with architects that are well-versed in understanding building design, plan layout, how that works, but owners, facility managers, they may not be.”

“So if we put it in something like this, they’re much better at visualizing, then they can understand the design; they can understand what they’re getting,” she said.

She mentioned an assisted-care facility she worked on that has finished product renderings and furnishings. “I can fly through doors,” Garthaus joked. “We worked with the architect to offer carpet styles. You can offer as much detail as you want.”

Augmented reality is different; instead of being fully immersive, you’re taking a current environment and adding information, Garthaus noted.

"The VR is great if it's a new project and want to visualize. AR is if you're standing in an existing space and see how it’s going to change, how construction is going to happen over time.