‘Saturday Night Fever’ and more finally hit Circa ‘21 stage in its 44th season

In its 44th season, Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse will finally get to present “Saturday Night Fever,” along with five other main-stage shows, three children’s shows and a number of concerts, including a Bootlegger Show next August.
“We are ready to get back to entertaining you, and our 44th season is filled with the laughs, the music, and the family moments we've all missed so much this crazy year,” a news release states. “There is something special for everyone this year at Circa ’21.”
The playhouse has been trying to produce “Saturday Night Fever” since the shutdown in March due to COVID-19.
Because of COVID-19-related Phase 4 mandates, seating will be restricted to 50 people, according to the release. Reservations for main-stage shows may be made by phone: 309-786-7733, Ext. 2. Online reservations will not be available until the theater may seat its full capacity.
The Circa ‘21 44th season includes:
• “Winter Wonderland,” Nov. 13 - Dec. 30, 2020
In this new musical, a dad’s wish to celebrate an old-fashioned Christmas leads him and his family on a magical journey to another time, where he learns that the best way to hold on to tradition is to enjoy the present, according to the release.
• “Seussical,” Nov. 27- Dec. 27, 2020
Catch Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters in this family-friendly show.
• “The Play that Goes Wrong,” Jan. 15 - March 13, 2021
In the show’s area premiere, audience members will enjoy the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s newest production of “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things quickly go from bad to disastrous — and outrageously hilarious, the release states.
• “The Church Basement Ladies in You Smell Barn,” March 19 - May 15, 2021
In the area premiere of this Church Basement Ladies installment, there will be plenty of crazy antics, laughs and new, original songs as the show celebrates rural life in the 1950s, according to the release.
• “Madagascar - A Musical Adventure,” April 10 - May 8, 2021
Join Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, Gloria the hippo and, of course, the hilarious, plotting penguins in a musical adventure, according to the release.
• “Beehive: The 60s Musical,” May 21 - July 10, 2021
“Beehive” pays tribute to the ladies who unmistakably left their mark, such as Connie Francis, The Supremes, Annette Funicello, Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, and Aretha Franklin, according to the release. Tunes in this area premiere include “One Fine Day,” “Downtown,” “It’s My Party,” “Respect,” “Natural Woman,” and more.
• "Elephant & Piggie’s 'We Are in a Play!'", June 11- July 2, 2021
Ripped from the pages of Mo Willems’ beloved children’s books, this musical featuring an elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie will leave audiences doing the “Flippy Floppy Floory” dance all night long, the release states.
• “Saturday Night Fever,” July 16 - Sept. 11, 2021
This show will make its area premiere a year and a half after it was originally scheduled. Based on the 1977 movie that launched the disco era and made John Travolta a household name, this show features songs from the Bee Gees, including “Stayin’ Alive,” “You Should Be Dancing,” and “How Deep Is Your Love,” according to the release.
• “Disenchanted!,” Sept. 17 - Nov. 6, 2021
In the area premiere of this musical, Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses toss off their tiaras in this outrageous, not-for-the-kiddies musical, the release states.
