‘Saturday Night Fever’ and more finally hit Circa ‘21 stage in its 44th season

In its 44th season, Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse will finally get to present “Saturday Night Fever,” along with five other main-stage shows, three children’s shows and a number of concerts, including a Bootlegger Show next August.

“We are ready to get back to entertaining you, and our 44th season is filled with the laughs, the music, and the family moments we've all missed so much this crazy year,” a news release states. “There is something special for everyone this year at Circa ’21.”

The playhouse has been trying to produce “Saturday Night Fever” since the shutdown in March due to COVID-19.

Because of COVID-19-related Phase 4 mandates, seating will be restricted to 50 people, according to the release. Reservations for main-stage shows may be made by phone: 309-786-7733, Ext. 2. Online reservations will not be available until the theater may seat its full capacity.

The Circa ‘21 44th season includes:

• “Winter Wonderland,” Nov. 13 - Dec. 30, 2020