Friday will be a little warmer, and Sunday will be just plain hot.

But Saturday should be Bix-tastic.

Skies over the starting line of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Saturday should be sunny, with temperatures cool enough to make it comfortable for thousands of runners and volunteers in Davenport that morning.

A beautiful Bix?

Zach Uttech, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Friday’s high will be 87 or 88. Winds out of the south will be steady and around 10 mph.

“We’re getting close to 87 or 88 for a high,” he said. “Humidity will not be too bad. Dew points will be into the 60s. but nothing at the level of last week.” The temperature will feel like it’s about 91, he said.

The dew point, he said, is a direct measure of the amount of moisture in the air — water vapor. The higher the dew point, the more moisture in the air, and the higher the heat index is — the hotter it feels.

By the time Arconic's Jr. Bix 7 races start Friday at 6 p.m., it will only have cooled down to about 85 degrees.

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, with a temperature around 73. The day will warm up, with highs in the upper 80s and about 89 for a daytime high, he said.

The day will be mostly sunny and dry, with scattered clouds developing in the afternoon.

Saturday night lows will be in the lower 70s.

“Sunday may be our hottest day through this extended forecast,” Uttech said. Highs will be in the lower 90s, with higher humidity.

A front of cool air will come through Sunday evening, bringing with it a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night.

Monday’s high will be down to about 85.

