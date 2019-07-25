Friday will be a little warmer, and Sunday will be just plain hot.
But Saturday should be Bix-tastic.
Skies over the starting line of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Saturday should be sunny, with temperatures cool enough to make it comfortable for thousands of runners and volunteers in Davenport that morning.
Zach Uttech, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Friday’s high will be 87 or 88. Winds out of the south will be steady and around 10 mph.
“We’re getting close to 87 or 88 for a high,” he said. “Humidity will not be too bad. Dew points will be into the 60s. but nothing at the level of last week.” The temperature will feel like it’s about 91, he said.
The dew point, he said, is a direct measure of the amount of moisture in the air — water vapor. The higher the dew point, the more moisture in the air, and the higher the heat index is — the hotter it feels.
By the time Arconic's Jr. Bix 7 races start Friday at 6 p.m., it will only have cooled down to about 85 degrees.
The Quad-City Times Bix 7 will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, with a temperature around 73. The day will warm up, with highs in the upper 80s and about 89 for a daytime high, he said.
The day will be mostly sunny and dry, with scattered clouds developing in the afternoon.
Saturday night lows will be in the lower 70s.
“Sunday may be our hottest day through this extended forecast,” Uttech said. Highs will be in the lower 90s, with higher humidity.
A front of cool air will come through Sunday evening, bringing with it a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night.
Monday’s high will be down to about 85.
Tom Olsen, right, takes a drink at the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Beth McCullough, of West Des Moines, Peg McCullough, of Davenport, and Deb Crooks, of Davenport, wait at the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. before the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Claire Honensee, 3, of Moline, writes supportive messages in chalk at the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Twins Claire and Nora Honensee, 3, of Moline, write supportive messages in chalk at the McClellan Boulevard turnaround.
Mable Jackson, 7, of Geneva, and Adam Fall, 4, of Bettendorf, write supportive messages in chalk at the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Silas Kipruto leads the pack at the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Volunteers offer water to runners at the turnaround on McClellan Boulevard.
Anthony Wells drinks water during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Spectators watch from the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Runners at the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Runners at the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Members of the United Township High School drumline set the pace as runners and walkers make their way around the McClellan Boulevard turnaround during Saturday's Bix 7.
Brinley Anderson, 4, of Bettendorf, offers runners water at the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Durk Sterner sports a shirt that reads "I HATE RUNNING" as he — runs! — Saturday's Bix 7.
William Jarrett, 6, of Roscoe, yells out to runners during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Brent Stark, of Sherrard, offers beer to runners at the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Taylor Sandin, of Davenport, drinks a beer as she gets around the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Elizabeth Holley, of Clinton, gets around the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Eliana Mangler, of Davenport, throws water on her head during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Nick Schmidt, 11, of Davenport, offers runners water from a pole at the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Katie McDonald, of Davenport, throws water on her head during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Charolette Roulf, 6, of Des Moines, watches runners at the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Carter Fleetwood, 6, of Davenport, stacks water cups at the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Jarrin Williams, of Rock Island, smiles at the camera during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Runners are seen from a United Township band member's drum at the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Caroline, 5, and Charolette Haut, 1, of Davenport, watch the race from the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Jacob Pries gets around the turnaround during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Keira Miller, 10, of Preemption, and Mallory Sullivan, 11, of Bettendorf, offer runners water with a pole at the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Scenes from the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Runners and walkers dance to "YMCA" at the McClellan Boulevard turnaround as they reach the midpoint in Saturday's Bix 7.
Pat Angerer, of Bettendorf, squirts runners with a water gun at the turnaround on McClellan Blvd. during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Scenes from the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Jacqueline Williams, chats on her phone during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
