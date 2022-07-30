Saturdays are for Bix block parties

Saturdays are for sharing a cold one with the boys — and for Bix block parties.

With near perfect weather and comfortable temperatures for the weekend, the Downtown Davenport Partnership is hoping to draw Quad-Citians and visitors to local businesses with Bix block parties.

The two-day series of events started Friday, July 29, and continue on Saturday, July 30. Businesses will provide food, games and live music spanning from the Rock Island Arsenal Bridge on the east to the Centennial Bridge on the west throughout east, south, west and downtown.

"Seeing downtown come alive this weekend, with so many people and so many activities, it lays out having a good time," Jason Gilliand, DPP's events director, said.

Businesses participating in block parties had to fill out an event application and go through a few different processes. If businesses are going to be using a street for games, live music or a beverage tent, road closures needed to be confirmed, and they must have their liquor license through the state.

Before Bix Block parties came to fruition, DPP would bring in outside food vendors and get their own liquor licenses. But with the growth of downtown over the past 15 years, Gilliand noted it didn't make sense to do that anymore and would rather have people come to explore downtown and spend that money with local businesses.

"This is, for a long time, kind of the Quad-Cities homecoming when people will come home and meet up with family and friends and have a great time," Gilland said.

Parking is available in all three downtown parking ramps beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, July 29, through noon on Sunday, July 31.

The Bix Museum will also have free admission and extended hours on Friday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Block Parties

River Music Experience - July 29

Located at RME Courtyard at 129 Main St.

Sponsored by Dahl Ford

The event is free with live music from 5-7 p.m.

Bix Mix - July 29 and 30

Located on 3rd Street between Ripley and Harrison

Produced by Mac’s Tavern, Carriage Haus, Daq Fac, and Kilkenny’s Pub

The party will have food trucks, outside bars and street games. On Friday, ROADS will perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.. On Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls will perform, followed by the Flying Buffaloes from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Bix-Bash - July 30

Located at 208 E. River Drive at the Pub & Eatery

Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Live music, food, and beer

The patio party will have live music from Andrew Jacob and Lisa Lynn, outdoor games such as giant jenga, giant pong, and bags. Bix participants can bring in their official 2022 race bib to receive $1 off FSB Core Pints.

Finish-Line Fest - July 30

Half a block from the Bix 7 finish line at 218 Iowa St.

Produced by The Stardust

$1 admission from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with drink specials and food by Flavor Train

There will also be performances from Dirt Road Rockers, Rude Punch, Orangadang, Funkatude, Class of '82, and Electric Shock the AC/DC Show.

Best Dam Bix Party - July 30

Located at 410 E. 2nd St.

Produced by Damn View Inn

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with a $10 cover charge. Too Hype Crew will perform at 8 p.m.