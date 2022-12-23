Saturday's forecast not much different from Friday

Saturday’s forecast is not much different from Friday’s as a powerful winter storm will continue to affect the Quad-City region.

Saturday’s high temperature is expected to reach 7 degrees but sustained winds of 20-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph, will keep wind chill indices in the minus 25 degree range throughout the day, Meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Friday night.

Some sunshine also is in the forecast, which may take the psychological edge off the storm, he added.

A winter storm warning remained in effect for the Quad-City region until 6 a.m. Saturday, Philip said.

“We’ll still have some headline weather Saturday,” he said. Likely if the winter storm warning is taken down it will be changed to a wind chill warning.

Winds are expected to gradually diminish Saturday night. Christmas is expected to be sunny with a high of 10, but there still will be wind chill issues with which to contend.

There is a 70% chance of snow Sunday night into Monday, Philip said, adding that 1-3 inches of snow is possible with the system.

Strong northwest winds were expected to blow all night Friday into Saturday with gusts as high as 40-50 mph. With the overnight low expected to drop to minus 3 degrees, dangerous wind chill indices will be minus 33 to minus 35 degrees.

Blowing and drifting snow will continue to make travel hazardous.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, at 6 p.m. Friday Interstate 80, Interstate 280, Interstate 74, U.S. Highway 6, U.S. 30, U.S. 61 and U.S. 67 in the Quad-City region were all partially covered with ice and snow in all directions. Tow bans also are in effect.

In the Illinois Quad-Cities, the major interstates and roadways including Interstate 74, Interstate 280, U.S. 67, and Illinois Route 92 were all partially covered with ice and snow.

West of the Quad-Cities, road conditions deteriorated, with Interstate 80 and U.S. 6 being covered by ice and snow at Iowa City. Interstate 35 was closed from Ames to Clear Lake.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla reported that calls for service from noon Wednesday through 6 p.m. Friday included 304 crashes. Of those crashes, 272 were property damage only, while 32 were personal injury. There were no fatalities reported. There also were 750 motorist assist calls.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said north-south roads in the county had snow blowing across them and that there were areas of whiteout conditions. The east-west roads were not as bad.

Lane said county roads and interstates had areas of black ice that were causing traffic issues.

“Area law enforcement has been very busy these past several days,” Lane said. “Until the weather improves people should stay home.”

Looking at the extended forecast, Philip said there is light at the end of the tunnel.

By Tuesday the high will be back into the 20s under sunny skies, and by Thursday and Friday the high temperatures could be near 50.