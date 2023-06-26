Taylor Ridge farmer Tom Mueller watched the weather radar late Saturday as storm systems approached the Quad-City region.

Mueller was hoping that some of the thunderstorms and showers that were popping up would give his crops and cattle fields a good dose of much-needed rain.

Most of Rock Island County is in a moderate drought, while there are sections in the far southeastern part of the county that have reached the severe drought stage.

While much of the Quad-City region got a good dose of rain, Mueller got virtually nothing.

“This morning when I was checking my rain gauges, out of the best one I got two drops of water,” he said, adding that what rain fell Sunday wet the cement and settled some dust, but he’s still in the same position he was on Friday in terms of the drought conditions on his farm.

Mueller said that at this time of year, the corn was reaching the stage where it was determining how big the ear would be and how many rows of kernels would be around the cob.

“Where with good rainfall and moderate temperatures there would be 15-18 rows of kernels around the cob, in dry and hot conditions such as a drought the cob could have only 12-14 rows,” he said.

Additionally, the kernels likely won’t be as big.

“That adds up to a lot of corn gone and a lot of money out of a farmer’s pocket,” he said.

“Even if we get a lot of rain, that may already have been determined,” he added.

“It’s never a good time for a drought, but this may be one of the worst times for corn,” Mueller said. ‘Pollination time is even more critical, but this is a critical time, too.”

The industry standard for a bushel of corn is 56 pounds, he said, so smaller kernels and less weight means it takes more to make a bushel.

What may be the saving grace is that the genetics used today protects the corn better during times of stress, such as drought. Also, with little water near the surface, the roots are good and sturdy because they are chasing the moisture deep in the soil, so there is a good base for the stalks.

Mueller also raises feeder cattle, and he’s now concerned about the lack of rain for them, too. Water is drying up and grass is not growing, so it maybe he had to haul hay out for the cattle to feed. A worst-case scenario is he’ll have to move the cattle to a water source and haul in feed.

“If I had gotten an inch and a half of rain, I might have gotten out and danced in that,” Mueller said.

Scott County Farmer Robb Ewoldt said he got 1.4 inches of rain at the home farm and 1.7 inches of rain near the hog buildings. None of his fields got less than an inch of rain from the storms.

Sunday a week ago, on June 18, his farm got 2.2 inches of rain.

Even without that rain, Ewoldt would maintain optimistic for this year’s crops.

“A lot of people forget that we were dry up until the Fourth of July last year,” he said. “It wasn’t as bad as this year, but we had a great harvest of corn and beans.

“We’re better with the rain, but my crops were hanging in there,” he said. “Out of all our fields I have, one field I’m concerned about. But the corn stalks have done well to protect themselves from the heat, as they’re supposed to do. The roots went down well in search of water. The leaves are a dark green color.

“If I’m going to be dry, I want it now instead of August,” Ewoldt said. “It needs a lot more water per day in August than it needs now.”

There was a big difference between the drought in 2005 and 2012, he added. The genetics in 2012 allowed the crops to handle the dry weather, “and a lot of our farming practices have changed, allowing us to keep more water in the ground.”

The markets responded dramatically to the chance of rain on Friday.

On the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, July corn dropped 29 ¾ to $6.30 ¾ per bushel. December corn dropped 32 ¾ to $5.88 per bushel.

July soybeans dropped by 6 to $14.94 ½ per bushel, while September soybeans dropped 26 ¼ to $13.21 ½ per bushel.

Meteorologist Matt Friedlein of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said there was a swath of storms that gave some areas a lot of rain.

Tipton and Guttenberg received 1-2 inches of rain. Cedar Rapids received .96 of an inch, while Eldridge got .6 of an inch.

The Quad-City International Airport received .83 of an inch, while the Davenport Municipal Airport received .69 of an inch.

Friedlein said Rapid City, Illinois, received about 1.88 inches of rain.

Yet, Keokuk, Iowa, only got .10 of an inch, while Burlington got .02 of an inch.

“The variability of the thunderstorms is typical,” he said. “There was widespread rain in the Interstate 80 corridor and north of there. South of that there were some distinct swathes of storms.

Friedlein said the Rex Block that had been keeping the region warm and dry had not fully broken down, but the weather pattern over the next 10 days favored more chances of rain.

The high Monday is expected to be 80 degrees with a chance of scattered showers. Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 87. Wednesday’s forecast includes chances of rain with a high of 87, while Thursday’s high is expected to climb to 94 degrees with a chance of showers before 8 a.m.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 95 under mostly sunny skies with a 40 percent chance of showers during the day and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday.