Marcuise Stuckey says part of his childhood was taken from him, which, in turn, led him to start stealing cars.
He said that is a huge reason why kids get in trouble and can lead to violence, which the 16-year-old Davenport has seen more than his share of that.
“It is dangerous,” he said of violence in the streets. “We have already seen that first hand. But kids should not have to worry about having enough clothes or enough food in the house. They should be able to still live as kids.”
But in his case, a house fire at his home led to him moving in with friends a few years ago. He grew up fast. He said those friends were doing things to get in trouble with the law. He followed them for a time because he needed money to survive.
But through the Safer Foundation, a Quad-City organization that reaches out to former criminal, he has turned changed his life.
He was among THE crowd that attended an event Saturday afternoon called Save Our Streets Stop Shooting. It was held at The Center, a Christian-based facility in Davenport.
It featured entertainment and speakers and vendors from area groups and organizations designed to reach out to young people. Organizers said they wanted to focus on violence happening in the Quad-Cities.
“We wanted to bring the community out in a positive light to show what we have to offer with positive people,” said Dwayne Hodges.
He and his wife, Camille Hodges, are founders of Quad-Cities Minority Expo. They conduct various event for adults and youth throughout the year to bring people together and reach out to others. This was their first event of this kind.
“The violence is getting out of control,” Dwayne Hodges said.
"We wanted to show we have a strong, supportive community where things are safe and there are people who care.”
Nakaya Faison, 16, of Davenport, agrees that violence, especially shootings, are out there. So, teenagers these days have to be careful.
“You always have to watch where you are and who you hang around with,” she said.
She knew a recent victim who died from a gunshot wound.
“They do not deserve to be taken from their families. But this is a good event so people know what is going on in the world.”
Jaterrius Greer, 17, of Davenport, also is part of the Safer Foundation program. He also was arrested for stealing cars. And he also has turned his life around.
“It is dangerous out there but it is not that hard to stay away from it,” he said. “(Violence) is a problem but it doesn't faze me. I'm not out there. I am staying out of trouble.”
Jahien White, 16, of Davenport, and also in the Safer Foundation program, said he also finds it fairly easy to avoid trouble.
“I try to stay away from the wrong people,” he said.
The Rev. Derrick Johnson, who volunteers at The Center, which offers many program and activities for youth, said he is happy to see events like this.
“I like to see people be more proactive,” he said. "There are no boundaries to violence. But it happens when the structure breaks down. It is a very challenging time for parents.”
Xaveria Mayes Henry, a support specialist with Safer, agrees.
“It is the community that needs to change,” she said.