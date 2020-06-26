Save Our Students to hold rally Saturday outside of Davenport Schools admin building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Save Our Students, an organization that is demanding the Davenport Community School District improve the education of its students, will be holding an informational rally at 1 p.m. Saturday at Locust and Harrison streets outside the district’s administration building.

The administration center is located in the J. B. Young Opportunity Center at 1702 Main St.

This will be the second rally held by Save Our Students.

Rodney Blackwell, of Davenport, who is organizing the rallies, said at the last rally that, "The district has failed us. This is not an issue of failing black and white, this is a failure of all the young people in the district. Quite frankly, they deserve better.''

Blackwell is the father of one district student, and has another who graduated from the district.

Blackwell said that there are 10 points to Save Our Students:

• Everyone should care about the state of public education because everyone can do something to improve it.

• Take an inventory of your time and talents and see how you can help to improve your public schools.

• Race, income, gender and parents’ level of education do not determine a student’s ability.