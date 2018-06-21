Sex offender faces federal child porn charges
A Davenport sex offender who has convictions for sexually abusing children in Iowa and Missouri has been indicted in federal court on receiving and possessing child pornography earlier this year.
A federal grand jury on Wednesday handed up the two-count indictment against Elwyn Lee Vanmeter Jr., 61, in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
He will make an initial appearance on the charges Tuesday.
In February 2017, Vanmeter was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He also was placed on 84 months of supervised release once he completed his prison term.
His supervised release began Jan. 8, according to court records. The federal indictment states Vanmeter received child pornography Jan. 21.
On Feb. 1, a probation officer made an unannounced visit to his home and found images of child pornography on his tablet.
The probation officer also found adult pornography, which Vanmeter cannot possess under the terms of his supervised releases.
The tablet, as well as a laptop and wireless modem, were seized from the home.
He was arrested the same day. On Feb. 2, the U.S. Probation Office filed a motion seeking to revoke his supervised release on the failure to register charge. A revocation hearing has not yet been set as of Thursday.
Vanmeter was convicted in 1999 of third-degree sexual abuse in Polk County and sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
He was convicted again in 2005 in Alton, Missouri, on three counts of first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 9½ years in prison.
May 11 assault case closed, cannot substantiate report
Davenport police said Thursday that they cannot substantiate that a robbery or assault took place in regards to a man who was found with serious injuries May 11.
Police said they came to that conclusion after reviewing several hours of video footage and conducting “numerous” interviews.
The case is considered closed “unless new evidence arises,” according to police. No other information was released Thursday.
At 3:37 a.m. Friday, May 11, officers responded to the 300 block of West Kimberly Road for a report of a man who had been assaulted.
Police initially said that preliminary reports indicated that the man was walking and was assaulted by unknown subjects. Several personal items also were stolen from him, police initially said.
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Teen charged as adult with killing her mother
A 15-year-old Morrison, Illinois, girl accused of fatally shooting her mother will be tried as an adult.
A Whiteside County judge on Thursday dismissed the juvenile case, allowing prosecutors to immediately charge Anna Schroeder in adult court with first-degree murder, arson and concealment of a homicide.
If convicted, the teen could spend decades in prison. Had she been convicted in juvenile court, Schroeder could not have been held beyond her 21st birthday.
The teen is accused of killing 53-year-old Peggy Schroeder last July. The mother's body was found in a burning home in Morrison. A friend of the daughter — 16-year-old Rachel Helm — has been charged as an adult with arson and concealing a homicide.
Woman accused of tossing infant gets 2 years of probation
A Clinton woman accused of shaking her infant daughter and tossing her into a bassinet has been given a suspended sentence.
Naelynn Trude, 22, was sentenced to five years suspended and two years of probation. She pleaded guilty in May to child endangerment resulting in injury, which had been reduced in return for Trude's plea.
Investigators say Trude acknowledged shaking the little girl and tossing her into the bassinet while she continued to cry.
A doctor says the baby's injuries included a skull fracture and retinal bleeding.
Mother accused of failing to properly buckle children before crash
A Davenport woman will be arraigned July 12 on charges that she failed to properly buckle up her three children in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on Elmore Avenue last month.
Nina Sherre Lacefield, 33, last known address in the 1500 block of West 14th Street, was arrested June 13 on two counts of child endangerment-serious injury and one count of child endangerment-bodily injury.
The first two charges are a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the third charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
She remained in the Scott County Jail Wednesday on $15,000 cash or surety bond.
The crash happened at 5:21 p.m. June 13 in front of the entrance to the Cross Creek Apartment complex, 5901 Elmore Ave.
Police said the driver of a Chevrolet HHR driving south on Elmore Avenue was attempting to make a left turn into the entrance of the apartment complex when it turned into the path of a northbound Ford F-150 pickup.
The HHR was struck broadside on the passenger side, injuring all eight occupants, according to police.
Davenport firefighters had to use mechanical means to get some of the occupants of the HHR out of the vehicle.
Lacefield was the front seat passenger in the HHR and her three children ages 3, 6, and 10 inside the vehicle. The driver, who was not named in arrest affidavits, and three other children also were inside the vehicle.
There were not enough safety restraints within the vehicle to secure all six children safely, according to police.
The 3-year-old was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, and later flown to University Hospitals, Iowa City, for brain bleeding and injuries to the child’s left arm, according to police.
The 6-year-old also was transported to Iowa City for severe right foot and right leg injuries “likely to cause permanent disfigurement,” according to police.
The 10-year-old, who was sitting in the back cargo area, was transported to Genesis with a possible concussion, according to police.
Lacefield also was cited for having an open container after police say they found an open bottle of vodka on the floor of the front passenger side of the HHR.