Two men face meth charges
Two Davenport men face numerous charges after a search of their home Tuesday night turned up crystal “ice” methamphetamine, packing materials, cash and guns, according to police.
Rodolfo Tellez Gutierrez, 35, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Wednesday on two counts of a controlled substance violation and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety.
Louie Adan Gutierrez, 33, was booked on two counts of a controlled substance violation and one count each of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, failure to affix drug tax stamp, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. Bond was set at $75,000 cash only.
Both men have a preliminary hearing June 29.
Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport police executed a search warrant at the Gutierrez home in the 300 block of East 11th Street.
Police say Rodolfo Gutierrez was in possession of two clear plastic bags of crystal methamphetamine. Total weight of the bags was 2.7 grams, according to police.
He also had a clear plastic bag containing 4.4 grams of marijuana, according to police.
Louie Gutierrez was in possession of 139.4 grams of methamphetamine, according to police.
Police say he also had 13 different types of prescription pills for which he did not have a prescription. He also had a pistol, a double-barrel shotgun and a sawed off shotgun in his "living quarters," according to police.
The sawed off shotgun had a barrel length of less than 16-inches, which makes it an offensive weapon, according to police.
Louie Gutierrez is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. He admitted to officers that he sells methamphetamine, according to police.
Officers also found packaging, drug notes, cash and digital scales, which police say is consistent with narcotics trafficking.
Police seek more information in death of 23-year-old
The Moline Police Department seeks the public's help in determining the last hours of the life of Taylor Kirklin, 23, of Moline.
Police and fire were dispatched at 5:18 a.m. Monday to the 26000 block of 16th Street for a welfare check and found him dead in the yard of a residence.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said earlier this week a preliminary autopsy disclosed "no anatomical cause" for the death, adding toxicology results are pending. Toxicology tests detect the presence of chemical substances, including alcohol and drugs.
Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said police have launched a criminal investigation into Kirklin's "suspicious" death.
They seek any information regarding the whereabouts and the acquaintances of Kirklin during the last afternoon/evening hours Sunday through the early morning hours Monday.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Moline Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.
Stolen car defendant faces new charges
An Illinois man free on bond after he crashed a stolen car in Davenport earlier this month was arrested Monday in Cedar Rapids for possessing a stolen vehicle.
Jeremiah R. Cruz, 18, faces charges of second-degree theft, a Class D felony, and no valid driver’s license in Linn County.
Cedar Rapids police were dispatched at 11:42 a.m. to Target West, 3400 Edgewood road SW, for a report of a suspicious person prowling vehicles in the store parking lot.
A witness got a license plate of the vehicle, which was reported stolen Sunday in Davenport.
The vehicle left the parking lot as officers were responding and an officer spotted it in the 2400 block of Edgewood Road SW and pulled it over and arrested Cruz, according to police.
Cruz was not in the Linn County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail officials. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for June 29.
He has been free on his own recognizance in a stolen vehicle case in Scott County District Court.
Police say Cruz stole a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta at the EZ Stop, 2923 Brady St., at 12:10 p.m. June 6.
The owner of the vehicle identified Cruz as being present at the scene prior to it being stolen, according to police.
Later that afternoon, Cruz was driving the stolen vehicle south on Division Street and through the intersection of Division and West 36th Street, according to police.
A 1999 Plymouth Voyager was driving north on Division and was turning left on West 36th Street when the two cars collided, according to police.
Both cars were totaled and the driver of the Plymouth Voyager suffered minor injuries.
Witnesses told police that Cruz retrieved items from the vehicle and then left on foot. He was followed by witnesses and detained until police arrived, according to police.
He was charged with second-degree theft, leaving the scene of an accident, and no valid driver’s license.
Ex-teacher gets prison time for sexual abuse
A former Geneseo math teacher was sentenced to two consecutive five-year prison terms on two counts of sexual abuse Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court.
Jayme K. Farrell, 33, of Morrison entered a fully negotiated plea to two counts Class 2 felony criminal sexual abuse of a female between the ages of 13 and 17. Six other counts were dismissed.
In addition to the prison terms, Farrell will have three years to life of mandatory supervised release on his release, fines and fees including a $500 sexual offender fee and a $200 sexual assault fine on each count. He will also be required to register as a sexual offender.
Henry County State's Attorney Matt Schutte offered the factual basis for the charges, saying Farrell was a Geneseo High School math teacher prior to his arrest. He noted Farrell's teaching license may be revoked because of the case.
He said Geneseo police were called to investigate the report of inappropriate contact between a teacher and a student. Farrell admitted to having an inappropriate relationship in the summer months of 2015 while tutoring a student. Schutte said it was reported that after the first sexual encounter the female told Farrell she was still 17 and he did not seem to care and still continued a sexual relationship.
Judge Clayton Lee accepted the plea.
RI police investigate shots-fired incident
Police are investigating a weekend complaint of gunfire.
The incident is believed to have happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of 39th Street, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. Officers were notified about 3 p.m. Sunday, and the complaint was listed as aggravated discharge of a firearm.
The victims were listed as a 20-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, but only property damage was reported, according to police.
Further details were not available Wednesday.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators should contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677.
If people do not wish to contact the police directly, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.