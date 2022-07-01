Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for 4th

Revelers for the Fourth of July will need to plan their outdoor cooking activities between showers and thunderstorms that will move through the region.

Meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Friday that there were minimal rain chances Saturday and Sunday, but the chances would climb to 50% on Monday.

“It’s going to be pretty much dry in the Quad-City area on Saturday, and I’m not anticipating anything more than a popup shower or storm Sunday,” Speck said.

However, on Monday, weather models are showing that the chances of storms increase, as do temperature and dew points, he said.

According to the weather models he was seeing on Friday, Speck said: “We have a round of rain moving through the area during the morning hours Monday. Redevelopment is possible Monday afternoon.”

Most of the rain and showers are expected to occur north of Interstate 80 and are expected to be scattered.

Temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, but the dew points are expected to reach the middle 70s, which will make it feel warmer and stickier, he said.

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that it is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.

The higher dew points will make it feel that the air temperature is in the middle to upper 90s, Speck said.

“There will be times Monday when people will be able to get out and barbecue,” Speck said. “Still, it’s a good thing Red, White and Boom is on Sunday.”

The higher heat and humidity on Monday means there is energy to touch off showers and thunderstorms, he said, adding that the biggest threat will be rain and wind in the event of a thunderstorm.

There is a 40-50% chance of rain and thunderstorms all the way through Thursday, Speck said.

“Every weather model has something for each and every day next week,” he said.

Friday, at this point, appears that it will be sunny with a high near 88 degrees, he added. But that still is a long way out.

Normal high temperature for July in the Quad-Cities is 86 degrees with normal nighttime lows of 65 degrees, according to National Weather Service statistics.

June started out to be cooler than normal, but several days of much hotter-than-normal temperatures helped the month end with an average temperature of 73.7 degrees, or 1.6 degrees above normal.

The hottest day for the month was 98 degrees on June 21, which was 11 degrees above normal. The mercury hit 97 degrees on June 14, which was 16 degrees above normal for that day.

The coolest daytime high for the month was on June 10 when the thermometer reached 70 degrees.

The coolest temperature for the month was during the overnight hours of June 19 when the temperature dropped to 49 degrees.

Rainfall for the month totaled 4.36 inches, which was .65 of an inch below normal.

