Good afternoon, Quad-Cities. Here is your National Weather Service forecast.
Hazardous weather outlook:
Today isolated thunderstorms are possible. The only risk should be lightning.
This afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. Southeast winds will be around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall could be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. Higher amounts are possible during thunderstorms.
Tonight there is a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. East winds will be around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Thursday there is a slight chance of showers then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees. North winds will be around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. North winds will be around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.