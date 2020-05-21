Schilling announces cancer diagnosis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bobby Schilling, a candidate for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District seat, has announced he was recently diagnosed with cancer, saying he will return to the campaign trail after undergoing surgery.

"As my family and supporters know, I’m a fighter," Schilling said in statement. "I’ve been through many challenges in my life, and to be frank, this will be my biggest challenge yet. But I know, with my wife, 10 children and 13 grandkids behind me, I will be able to overcome this setback. I couldn’t be more prepared.

"I want to assure the voters of the Iowa 2nd District: I’m not quitting. I am confident that we will beat this thing and be back at the campaign in very short order."

Schilling, a businessman who served in Congress representing Illinois' 17th District from 2011 to 2013, lost his bid for a second term to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, in the Nov. 2012 general election. He challenged Bustos again in the Nov. 2014 general election and lost by nearly 22,000 votes.

Schilling moved to LeClaire in 2017 and became a resident of Iowa so he could run for Congress again. He faces Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Tim Borchardt, Steven Everly and Ricky Lee Phillips in the June 2 primary.

