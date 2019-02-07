MOLINE — Downtown Moline will get its first pharmacy this spring, as Schnucks plans to open in space on the ground floor of the Shive-Hattery building, 1701 River Drive.
It will share the area with The Project of the Quad Cities (TPQC), which renovated the space and moved in this past fall.
The pharmacy will be open to the general public, but the concept was generated through a partnership with TPQC, which offers a wide range of services, including testing for and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases; HIV prevention, testing and treatment; hepatitis C testing and treatment; LGBTQ services; counseling and support groups; and support for victims of domestic violence.
Schnucks has operated a grocery store and pharmacy at Bettendorf's Duck Creek Plaza on Middle Road since 2005. Based in St. Louis, Schnucks operates 119 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, as well as 109 retail pharmacies located in its supermarkets. The Moline store will be Schnucks' ninth specialty pharmacy.
“We have had a great collaboration with The Project of the Quad Cities for several years now; we serve a lot of the same patients,” Noah Tennyson, Schnucks director of special pharmacy, said Thursday. “This opportunity, with them relocating, we talked about the best way we could take care of patients through collaborative efforts, removing any type of barriers. The collaboration with The Project is very anticipated and very exciting for both organizations.”
The 580-square-foot pharmacy, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, is about two miles from the closest pharmacy, a Walgreens at 7th Street and 19th Avenue, Moline.
“It's convenience, but it encompasses a lot more than convenience,” Tennyson said, noting other Schnucks specialty pharmacies are either part of medical providers' offices or are stand-alone operations.
“It's about outcomes of the patient. At Schnucks, we have a very similar mission that The Project has. We want patients to have the best health and outcomes possible, and make sure there are no barriers to health-care delivery.
“They can see their provider, case manager, and have the pharmacy right there,” he said. “It eliminates a lot of barriers, having one central facility.”
Schnucks does not have plans to open a supermarket in the Illinois Quad-Cities.
The Project is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays until 7 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information on The Project services, visit tpqc.org.