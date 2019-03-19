St. Ambrose University, Davenport, will present the eighth annual Freeman Pollard Minority Scholarship fundraising breakfast 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, in the Rogalski Center ballroom.
The event will celebrate the life and legacy of Freeman Pollard, the first African-American professor at St. Ambrose, who served as chairman of the political science department. He also was a civil rights activist, World War II and Korean War veteran and author.
Randy Moore, president of Iowa American Water Co., will provide the keynote address.
The event raises money for a scholarship in Pollard’s honor. Group O is presenting sponsor.
Contact Missy at 563-333-5737 or lamantiamilissaa@sau.edu by Wednesday, March 20, for reservations.