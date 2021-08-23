School board OKs bargaining agreement

Moline-Coal Valley Board members on Monday approved a new two-year collective bargaining agreement with Moline Education Association members that calls for salary increases. Agreements were also approved for administrators and non-union education support personnel.
The MEA agreement will provide a 3 percent salary increase this school year and a 2.5 percent salary increase during the 2022-2023 school year. According to the agreement, these employees will also receive year of service increases to offset the corresponding adjustments to health insurance.
A joint statement from the MEA and the board of education states this agreement will allow the district to continue to focus on student learning while attempting to remain fiscally responsible. It also states that this will allow the district to continue to focus on the academic recovery process that was necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Administrators of the district will receive similar compensation and group insurance benefit changes. Chief financial officer Dave McDermott said the non-union education support personnel received terms that were similar to the other AFSCME bargaining groups.
Also Monday, board members heard from Superintendent Rachel Savage that the district is navigating a large learning curve as it welcomes all students back for the first time in 18 months. Previously students attended on a hybrid schedule or on a remote basis due to the pandemic.
She said the district is having a very positive first week back and students are stepping up to these challenges.
“They have been amazing,” Savage said.
She said recent high temperatures caused the district to utilize early release schedules for students at non-air conditioned buildings, but she is hopeful the need for this will diminish.
Savage and school board members said they were grateful to all members of the district coming together to ensure students get back on track for full-time in person learning.
District total enrollment is now at 7,307, with elementary class sizes at 22 students per grade. Savage said there are 45 students who met the qualifications and are now enrolled in the district’s full-time remote learning academy.
Additionally, Savage said she will continue to provide COVID-19 updates to the board. She said administrators are working on communication protocols and decision-making metrics to remain prepared for any shifts in the pandemic or shifts in state guidance.
In other business Monday, board members:
– Approved a memorandum of understanding with Black Hawk College and The Moline Foundation to engage in a career-focused Intermediary Center. The cost to the district is $48,000 per year for this school year and the 2022-2023 school year.