School board OKs technology purchases

Rock Island-Milan School Board members delayed two personnel-related changes and approved technology purchases Tuesday.
Board members opted to table two administrator recommendations that would have awarded salary increases to a communications assistant and a human resources assistant. Board members said they had no qualms about awarding raises for these positions as recommended, but they were not comfortable making these changes mid-school year and mid-fiscal year.
Board members were being asked to approve a title change of “web content specialist” for the now communications assistant and a $7,000 raise. This would bring that salary to $42,350.
They were also asked to approve a $1,341.60 raise for the human resources assistant/benefits coordinator that would have increased that salary to $46,791.60.
Administrators said the recommendations were brought to the board following a job analysis of both positions. Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said, in part, these recommendations were delayed due to COVID-19, but he acknowledged the concerns presented by board members.
Board member Dave Rockwell said he had no complaints about the individuals serving in these roles, but he strongly believed making classification and salary adjustments mid-year was not sensible. He asked that the district be more comprehensive and more intentional in making such changes.
Board member Michael Matherly said he agreed with Rockwell, and added the board should be focused on providing an education to kids during a pandemic while the academic year is underway. He said he would much prefer to consider salary reviews on July 1 and have any needed job analysis conducted prior to that.
Also Tuesday, board members approved spending not more than $268,000 for technology purchases for several district buildings from CDW-G, Vernon Hills, Illinois. Lawrence said Title I funds are being used for these purchases and building administrators had some autonomy in selecting which items were needed. The purchase includes laptop computers, Chromebooks and Active Panels.
Board member Terell Williams said he wanted the district to review if there is a better way of using Title I dollars, to ensure there is a “top-down” technology approach to ensure schools are purchasing what they need and ensuring Title I dollars are delivering the best services to students.
Board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris said she also wanted to make sure the district leadership team was working on a technology replacement plan framework. Lawrence said the district does have a plan and is trying to solidify some details.
In other business, board members:
– Met in closed session regarding employee matters.
– Heard from Stoner-Harris and Lawrence regarding the district’s continued equity work.
– Approved a $400,000 contract for architectural services to Legat Architects for the Rock Island High School roof replacement.This project will be funded by 1 percent sales tax proceeds.
– Approved a contract with Management Resource Group, Ltd., Davenport, for up to $7,500 to provide a Superintendent 360 degree feedback survey for development and consulting with the school board and Lawrence for the 2020-2021 school year. The actual cost of this work is anticipated to be about $3,000. Board member Marji Boeye voted against this action.