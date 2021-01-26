School board OKs technology purchases

Board member Michael Matherly said he agreed with Rockwell, and added the board should be focused on providing an education to kids during a pandemic while the academic year is underway. He said he would much prefer to consider salary reviews on July 1 and have any needed job analysis conducted prior to that.

Also Tuesday, board members approved spending not more than $268,000 for technology purchases for several district buildings from CDW-G, Vernon Hills, Illinois. Lawrence said Title I funds are being used for these purchases and building administrators had some autonomy in selecting which items were needed. The purchase includes laptop computers, Chromebooks and Active Panels.

Board member Terell Williams said he wanted the district to review if there is a better way of using Title I dollars, to ensure there is a “top-down” technology approach to ensure schools are purchasing what they need and ensuring Title I dollars are delivering the best services to students.

Board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris said she also wanted to make sure the district leadership team was working on a technology replacement plan framework. Lawrence said the district does have a plan and is trying to solidify some details.

