School budget may go $565K in deficit

School board members Tuesday heard a tentative 2020-2021 Rock Island-Milan budget that calls for a deficit in the education fund and approved a five-year strategic plan.
The budget presented by chief financial officer Bob Beckwith anticipates a $565,062 education fund deficit.
Beckwith said for local revenue, he anticipates Corporate Personal Property Replacement Taxes will be reduced by $600,000 and property taxes from equalized assessed value will increase by 1.48 percent. State funding is expected to remain flat at about $1.4 million. The district also expects flat federal funding, with the exception of $2.6 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funding.
For expenditures, the district is maintaining its 2019-2020 staffing level and salaries have increased based on collective bargaining agreements. Building level budgets and health care costs remain unchanged.
The tentative budget now goes on display for 30 days and the board will be asked to approve it in September.
Also Tuesday, board members adopted a five-year strategic plan in a split vote with board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris casting the lone no vote. Stoner-Harris called the plan “unfinished” and raised concerns about the lack of its specificity, regarding progress monitoring of goals and timeframes. Assistant Superintendent Kathy Ruggeberg said the plan does have targets, but defining action steps for achieving those goals are the next steps of implementation.
Stoner-Harris also questioned the fidelity of the district’s evaluation process for teachers and noted the plan does not address this problem.
“Do we have a plan for addressing that concern of teacher proficiency versus student proficiency, or students meeting or exceeding?” she asked.
Ed Yancy, a member of Rock Island CARE, Citizens Active for Responsible Education, spoke during the board’s public comment time to raise similar concerns. Yancy said during the 2019 evaluation year, 98.4 percent of teachers were rated proficient or excellent while only 22 percent of students met Illinois assessment goals. Yancy said his comments were not meant to criticize teachers and said he knows they are working hard to improve academic performance of students.
Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said the metrics of teacher evaluations and student performance are not necessarily correlated, but Stoner-Harris said she disagreed.
“If all of our teachers are performing that high, almost at 100 percent, you know our student numbers should be higher than what they are,” she said.
Lawrence noted more than 32 people on the district leadership team took part in building the new strategic plan that includes a mission of preparing all children for individual success by providing a safe and inclusive quality education within a multicultural community. Additionally, focus group members were also involved. He said the district used a consensus process and like the previous three-year strategic plan, this plan will need to continue to be adapted and adjusted.
Board members Tuesday also approved a COVID-19-related resolution that Lawrence said gives superintendents autonomy to implement school programs during this time and make adjustments as needed. He said the district’s legal consultants recommended this policy.
In other business, board members:
– Approved a contract extension with Johannes Bus Service, Inc., Rock Island, to provide student transportation for the 2020-2021 school year at an increase in rates of 4 percent.
– Approved spending $238,000 on individual water bottle filling stations from Staples.
– Approved a $17,419.66 contract with TAG Services to improve school branding and other services for Thurgood Marshall Learning Center.
