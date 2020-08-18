School budget may go $565K in deficit

Stoner-Harris also questioned the fidelity of the district’s evaluation process for teachers and noted the plan does not address this problem.

“Do we have a plan for addressing that concern of teacher proficiency versus student proficiency, or students meeting or exceeding?” she asked.

Ed Yancy, a member of Rock Island CARE, Citizens Active for Responsible Education, spoke during the board’s public comment time to raise similar concerns. Yancy said during the 2019 evaluation year, 98.4 percent of teachers were rated proficient or excellent while only 22 percent of students met Illinois assessment goals. Yancy said his comments were not meant to criticize teachers and said he knows they are working hard to improve academic performance of students.

Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said the metrics of teacher evaluations and student performance are not necessarily correlated, but Stoner-Harris said she disagreed.

“If all of our teachers are performing that high, almost at 100 percent, you know our student numbers should be higher than what they are,” she said.