City and school elections will be conducted simultaneously this year on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The Iowa legislature passed a law 2017 ending the longstanding tradition of September school board elections, according to a news release from the Office of Iowa Secretary of State Paul D. Pate.
Pate hopes combined elections will increase voter participation.
The filing period for candidates in city and school general elections began Monday, Aug. 26, and runs through Thursday, Sept. 19.
For cities that conduct primary elections for city council positions, the filing period runs through Thursday. Primary elections will be Oct. 8 in Buffalo and Davenport.
Candidate’s guides, which include deadlines and information about collecting petition signatures to qualify for the ballot, are available at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website sos.iowa.gov in the Elections section.