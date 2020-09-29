School district considers options

During a virtual forum Tuesday, Superintendent Reginald Lawrence asked for the continued support of Rock Island-Milan families as the district prepares to announce later this week whether students will be permitted to return on a blended schedule for second quarter.
Lawrence told the 60-plus stakeholders who took part in the virtual forum Tuesday the district will need families and students to step up and adhere to the requirements set forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health to ensure the safety of everyone if the district moves to face-to-face instruction.
Lawrence said these requirements include wearing face masks, temperature and symptom screenings, social distancing, and increased cleaning protocols.
“These are big expectations for all of us,” Lawrence said. “We know if we want to keep our schools open, if we want in-person instruction to stay around and become the norm, we’re all going to have to have skin in the game.”
All Rock Island-Milan students have engaged in remote instruction for the first quarter of the school year. The district has a fall intersession break planned from Oct. 5 through Oct. 16.
If district officials adopt the blended learning model for second quarter, beginning Oct. 19, students will attend in-person for instruction two days per week and attend remotely three days per week. In-person instruction times are available on the district’s website, with most students attending between the hours of 8 a.m. through about 12:30 p.m. Certain students, including special education students and English Learners, may be permitted four-days per week of instruction.
About 72 percent of district families responded to a recent district survey that they want their students to attend on the blended learning model, Lawrence said. He said the other 28 percent of students will continue with full remote instruction.
Lawrence said the district will do everything it can to ensure staff and student safety. He asked families to talk with students about the necessary changes and to send students with cloth masks. He said the district has a supply of masks it can rely on as needed, but he asked parents to purchase masks.
“We need you to send your children to school with masks,” he said. “We will ensure if they are to come to school without one we will do everything possible to have them safe … Again, we cannot stress this enough: we need you to send your children to school with masks.”
He said temperature and symptom screenings will take place for every student on site daily. Students with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be sent home.
“We’re going to keep students and staff as safe as possible,” he said.
Lawrence and other district administrators fielded a variety of questions Tuesday. Officials were able to provide specific answers to some questions, but at other times directed individuals to contact their specific building principal for details. Assistant superintendent Kathy Ruggeberg said that is because every district building is laid out differently and class sizes are different, as well. She said safety tactics are being tailored accordingly.
As stakeholders await an announcement for second quarter, Lawrence said the district’s plans to move toward the blended learning model remain in place. Lawrence said Illinois remains in Phase 4 for its COVID-19 response, allowing for gatherings of up to 50 individuals in a space.
“We’ll work with the county health department to ensure we move forward with the best decision,” he said. “If for some reason we see a very large spike in the positivity rate, we’ll take a look back at our plan to see what works best for our staff and students. Again, it goes back to what is happening in our community and that is something we have to look at and follow closely.’
Lawrence thanked parents and families for the success the district has had so far during remote learning by ensuring students get logged in and by reaching out for assistance when needed.
He said the district will continue to support families by providing internet and technology assistance, meals, social-emotional learning and other resources.
