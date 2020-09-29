School district considers options

About 72 percent of district families responded to a recent district survey that they want their students to attend on the blended learning model, Lawrence said. He said the other 28 percent of students will continue with full remote instruction.

Lawrence said the district will do everything it can to ensure staff and student safety. He asked families to talk with students about the necessary changes and to send students with cloth masks. He said the district has a supply of masks it can rely on as needed, but he asked parents to purchase masks.

“We need you to send your children to school with masks,” he said. “We will ensure if they are to come to school without one we will do everything possible to have them safe … Again, we cannot stress this enough: we need you to send your children to school with masks.”

He said temperature and symptom screenings will take place for every student on site daily. Students with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be sent home.

“We’re going to keep students and staff as safe as possible,” he said.