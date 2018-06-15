Officials are preparing to add the Moline-Coal Valley schools to a growing list of Illinois districts using private firms to collect delinquent meal, book and registration fees.
By this time next year, three of Rock Island County’s 10 school districts — Moline, Sherrard and United Township High School in East Moline — expect to be sending unpaid student fees to collections.
United Township and Sherrard schools currently use a service to collect on unpaid student debt. Administrators in the Moline-Coal Valley School District said they plan to begin sending unpaid student fees to collections come spring of 2019.
Other Rock Island County school district administrators said they currently have no plans to take such action.
Sherrard schools business manager Marla Miller said the district sent $25,000 worth of past due fees to collections in the spring 2017, the first time the district used such a service.
“This year we didn’t have to send near as much,” she said. “We were doing a catch-up that first time.”
Miller said the district sends a series of notices and letters to parents before taking action. She said a third and final letter states, “Hey, we’re serious. We’ll go to collections.”
Miller said not all unpaid accounts are sent to collections, such as those that are less than $50 in arrears. Administrators decided it was necessary to try to recover unpaid fees, she said, and the district hired a service with a two-tier type of recovery system.
“We had parents whose children were going through, year after year, and never paying, no matter how many letters we sent,” she said. “We weren’t seeing any money.”
Miller said the Sherrard district does not take other action to try to compel families to pay.
“We have thought long and hard about different things you could try to withhold, but our goal is to not take anything away from the students,” she said. “It’s not necessarily the students.”
In April, Moline-Coal Valley School District Chief Financial Officer Dave McDermott broached the subject of the district’s $75,000 in unpaid student fees with school board members.
McDermott said he plans to hire a collections firm but, by state law, school districts cannot withhold records, grades or diplomas in an effort to compel parents to pay.
Moline High School principal Dan McGuire said students are not permitted to purchase a yearbook unless fees are up to date. That approach has been effective with some, he said, because parents and students value that keepsake.
School districts can elect to prevent students with unpaid fees from participating in graduation. That happened in 2000, according to published reports, when five Rocky graduates were banned from walking at commencement.
At the time, school administrators said it was the district’s long-standing practice to create a list of past-due accounts in advance of graduation but, they said, historically all students had paid them in time to walk at graduation.
Rock Island-Milan superintendent Mike Oberhaus said the district no longer prevents students with outstanding fees from walking at graduation. He was unsure when the practice changed but it was at least 12 years.
Administrators also said they could not specify the amount of student fees currently on the district’s rolls, but noted that many of the district’s students receive fee waivers because of their low-income status.
At districts with high low-income student populations, unpaid fees are not an issue because students receive waivers for all or most of their school fees.
All students from the East Moline, Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Silvis and Rock Island-Milan school districts receive no-cost meals through the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). Nearly 9,700 students from 22 schools in Rock Island County pay no breakfast or lunch costs through that program alone.
Of county schools participating in CEP, Rock Island’s Eugene Field Elementary has the lowest percentage of low-income students at 42 percent, according to the CEP site. Rock Island Academy has the highest low-income rate, with 90 percent of students in the category.
Superintendents from Hampton, Silvis and Carbon Cliff-Barstow reported small amounts of uncollected debt. East Moline officials cited no delinquent fees at all.
Riverdale superintendent Ron Jacobs said the district has $4,500 in outstanding fees for registration and other items, as well as $580 in lunch balances. He said he’s considered and investigated pursuing delinquent fees, but it is not something the district has elected to do.
Instead, he said, students and parents receive quarterly reminders and other communication efforts.
“For the amount of money that’s outstanding, I just didn’t feel like we wanted to put our parents in that type of situation,” Jacobs said. “The board of education is aware of our problem and they have a similar position.”
Rockridge superintendent Perry Miller said his district is studying the issue of unpaid fees and but does not have a final number or collection plans at this time.