School in COVID-19 era: Quad-Citians express frustration with Breonna Taylor case

Murphy admits to some misgivings of having a senior year without a football season in the fall, even if he’s a baseball player. “It’s our generation (that's affected), and the people that are a few years older than us because they are the ones that want to hang out with each other,” Murphy said. “It does not help that this is our senior year and this is the last year we get because of how messed up it is because of COVID."

Both students miss Friday night football games and everything that came with them.

“It definitely isn’t good because it’s the senior year for me and (Diasso) and we are trying to make sure that we live the best out of it and have the most fun because this is our last year here and then we got to actually think about what we are doing," Murphy said.

Diasso essentially agrees.

“It sucks,” she said. “It’s our senior year. We can just make the best out of each moment we get.”

She finds not having the Friday night football games this fall among the bigger challenges, even though UT is not a perennial winner in football and there is expected to be a season in the spring.