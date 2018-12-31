Winter in Iowa is cold and full of snow. These facts should not be surprising, and yet hearts can’t help but sink when the Farmer’s Almanac uses the phrase “teeth-chattering cold” in its outlook for the Midwestern winter.
As winter arrives, Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf school officials offered guidelines and tips for dealing with cold weather.
Davenport officials did not respond to requests for comment.
A “snow day” generally refers to canceling school for any winter weather, but parameters differ, depending on the issue.
“If it’s a snow or ice event ... we’re out on the roads, we’re in conversation with the National Weather Service and our fellow districts,” Pleasant Valley Superintendent Jim Spelhaug said. “You just make a call.”
Depending on the weather predictions, schools may use an early dismissal or late start to avoid a cancellation.
“Obviously, our goal is to always have school, but if we have to alter it, we will,” Spelhaug said.
Decisions to cancel or have a late-start are made by 6 a.m.; an early dismissal decision will be made by 10 a.m.
According to Bettendorf’s website, parents may keep their child home if they believe “the weather conditions are not safe.” They must call in as they would for any other absence.
While snow or ice require a judgment call, districts take a more empirical approach to bitterly cold temperatures.
In Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley, recess is held as long as the wind chill does not dip below 0 degrees.
“I would suggest that parents always dress them for the unexpected, when they’re traveling to school and from school,” said Karen Allison, Herbert Hoover Elementary principal. "Kids go outside and they play when it is 0 degrees and above. Whenever the wind chill drops below 0, then we do stay inside. Other than that, they’re outside playing in the snow.”
Allison said students should have hats, mittens and snow pants for recess; if possible, an extra pair of socks is helpful, too.
“A lot of times, the younger students need to be taught how to put their winter clothing on so the snow doesn’t get on the skin,” she said.
According to Bettendorf’s website, children are expected to join their classmates outside for recess, unless there is a doctor’s note.
For kids who walk to school, similar layering is recommended.
“Most parents will bring them to school,” Allison said. “ … Typically, their walks are fairly short. Parents would want them protected from any kind of skin damage from the cold.”
Another safety challenge in the winter is high school drivers, who have little, or no, experience driving in snow and ice.
“Leave in time, so that your windows and doors can be properly defrosted,” Spelhaug said. “Leave plenty of time so you can go more slowly and keep safe differences.”
Winter weather has its challenges, but preparing beforehand can help keep it from being a distraction for kids.
“We want kids to be ready to learn when they’re in the classroom,” Allison said. “ … It’s about keeping our children safe from the elements and having them ready to learn.”