School registration for Riverdale C.U.S.D.

New student registration for Riverdale C.U.S.D. #100 is Aug. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. in the Riverdale Elementary School.

Students entering pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, 2nd, 6th, and 9th grades, must have required health forms to register. Information and forms are located on the school website, www.riverdaleschools.org, by clicking on "Nurse" under district links. Pre-k, kindergarten, and students new to the district, must have an official birth certificate and residency verification. Some forms may need to be turned into the school even if you register online.