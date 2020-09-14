School superintendent: District off to good start

Savage, in part, was referring to feedback recently gained through a virtual community forum in which some stakeholders reported struggling with the academic workload. Friday is a planned professional development day in which principals and staff plan to review possible changes and areas for improvement.

“We’re going to get together with teams and buildings to figure out how to adjust so more families are finding success and teachers are able to remain sane,” Savage said.

Savage and school board members discussed Wednesday the state’s mandate of five hours of daily instruction and what that looks like for students of various ages.

School board member Justin Anderson said the feedback he has heard is that middle school and high school students are frequently completing their instruction in two hours or less, meanwhile younger students are working for much longer. Savage said part of this difference stems from middle and high school students working on a quasi-block schedule so that their classes are divided up over two quarters. Because of that, Anderson, said students and families should also be aware the quarter is half completed and that means the grading period is half over.