Schools to get updated HVAC systems

Lincoln-Irving, Washington, Jefferson; and Addams or Logan, depending on what was completed the prior year, could be completed in the summer of 2023. This work was estimated to cost between $7.2 million to $8.6 million using the third round of CARES Act funding.

Board members held no discussion Monday regarding these projects. Upon completion of this work, all district buildings would have upgraded HVAC systems with the exception of Coolidge and Willard. Savage previously said both buildings have been identified for discontinued student-use due to their age and condition.

Further, Savage reported the district is finalizing learning models for next school year and proposals will be shared with school board members May 10. Savage said the district is moving forward with plans for full in-person learning for full-length school days. She said the district is waiting on health and safety guidelines from the state and awaiting information from the state about protocols for any families who wish to choose full-remote instruction in the fall.

In other business, board members:

– Heard public comment from Rasheda Jamison, who said she would like to see district policy address hazing, racial violence and other related concerns. Jamison said she and others have written letters to the board further expressing their concerns.