Schools to get updated HVAC systems

The Moline-Coal Valley School District welcomed its newly elected school board members Monday and green-lit a plan to bring upgraded HVAC systems to six elementary buildings.
Monday’s meeting started with the swearing in of three elected board members and the departure of out-going board President Sangeetha Rayapati, who will be sworn in as mayor of the Moline on Tuesday.
On April 6, voters selected newcomer Cheston “Chet” DeSmet and returning board members Erin Waldron-Smith and Andrew Waeyaert to serve four-year terms. On Monday, board members voted in Waldron-Smith to serve as board president. Board members also voted Kate Schaefer to serve as vice president of the board, with board member Justin Anderson voting no.
Also Monday, board members voted to hire Shive-Hattery to provide architectural, electrical, mechanical, civil, and structural design for the installation of HVAC in six elementary buildings at a cost of $787,000.
This work will use CARES Act funding to improve air quality. According to district documents, Shive-Hattery was selected because of its previous successful work on the high school physical education facility and the Franklin Elementary projects.
Superintendent Rachel Savage proposed at the prior board meeting that the district could use between $3.4 million to $4.2 million of CARES Act funds in the summer of 2022 to upgrade HVAC systems at Butterworth and Addams or Logan. She said the distinct could complete two or possibly three of these schools at that time.
Lincoln-Irving, Washington, Jefferson; and Addams or Logan, depending on what was completed the prior year, could be completed in the summer of 2023. This work was estimated to cost between $7.2 million to $8.6 million using the third round of CARES Act funding.
Board members held no discussion Monday regarding these projects. Upon completion of this work, all district buildings would have upgraded HVAC systems with the exception of Coolidge and Willard. Savage previously said both buildings have been identified for discontinued student-use due to their age and condition.
Further, Savage reported the district is finalizing learning models for next school year and proposals will be shared with school board members May 10. Savage said the district is moving forward with plans for full in-person learning for full-length school days. She said the district is waiting on health and safety guidelines from the state and awaiting information from the state about protocols for any families who wish to choose full-remote instruction in the fall.
In other business, board members:
– Heard public comment from Rasheda Jamison, who said she would like to see district policy address hazing, racial violence and other related concerns. Jamison said she and others have written letters to the board further expressing their concerns.
– Heard from Savage that a community conversation is slated for 6 p.m. May 4 at Moline High School and the Bartlett Performing Arts Center. Attendance will be limited to 150 people in accordance with Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines. At a previous board meeting, Savage said this session would allow the community to unite and move forward following a law enforcement and school district investigation into a video involving Moline High School football players.
– Approved the purchase of the property at 1403 11th Street, Moline, at the appraised value of $86,000. The district intends to demolish the property.
– Heard an update that planning is underway for commencement to be held May 30 at the TaxSlayer Center.
– Approved spending $715,000 for LED and ceiling replacements at Lincoln-Irving and Logan schools. The work was awarded to Builders Sales & Service Company.