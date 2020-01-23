'Science + You' offers kids interactive look at health and wellness at Family Museum in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF — "Science + You," an interactive children’s exhibit presented in conjunction with scientists at AbbVie, the global biopharmaceutical company, opens Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive.

The 1,200-square-foot exhibit offers a child-sized laboratory where kids can explore how scientists impact health and wellness, according to a news release.

"Through hands-on, interactive machinery, processes, and technology, 'Science + You' demonstrates the role science plays in keeping the body healthy," it says. A demonstration area of the exhibit also will allow visiting scientists and educators to perform fun and interactive scientific experiments appropriate for young children."

The exhibit was created by Kohl Children’s Museum of Greater Chicago, in Glenview, Ill. Since its debut in 2011, the exhibit has traveled to museums in Washington, D.C. and San Francisco, as well as internationally to Germany and Brazil, according to the Family Museum.