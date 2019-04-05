Scott Area recycling program defies odds, finds success in turbulent market

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

How do we pay for all this? Fees cover the cost of the recycling program; municipalities are not supporting it with general tax revenue. In Davenport and Bettendorf, for example, residents with a medium garbage cart pay about $17 per month. This covers every week garbage collection, every-other week recycling collection, every other week bulky waste collection and electronics collection, free brush collection and at least eight weeks of no-sticker yard waste collection. The fee also pays for processing costs at the recycling center, compost facility and landfill. "I am not aware of another community in Iowa or Illinois that has a lower fee and provides the same level of services," said Kathy Morris, director of the Waste Commission of Scott County, which operates the recycling center. Increases in fees are about 2-3 percent per year, reflecting inflation.

Yes, everything is recycled "Is our current recycling program real, or are (we) merely making ourselves feel good about being environmentally friendly but accomplishing nothing as there is no one to take and use our recyclables?" That was the question a Scott County resident posed in an email to Kathy Morris, director of the Waste Commission of Scott County, which operates the recycling center. The answer: It's real. The Scott area center recycles everything it accepts, although glass ends up costing and mixed plastics are a wash. Scott is paid for glass, but because of the cost of shipping to a Chicago processor, it ends up costing Scott $15 per ton, Morris said. So far, the center has decided to absorb this cost in the interest of putting glass back to use. Mixed plastics — the items with numbers 3-7 — are a wash. The center gives them to a recycler at no cost. "The markets (for these) are terrible. But they make up less than 1 percent of what people put in their bins," Morris said. And, yes, the companies buying the recyclables do use them. The glass, tin cans (more accurately, bi-metal cans), aluminum, plastics and paper are all recycled into new glass, bi-metal, aluminum, plastics and paper products, Morris said. The plastic is made into pellets and flakes that are used in making plastic lumber, containers such as shampoo bottles, margarine tubs and lids, kitty litter buckets, yogurt cups, paint lids and car parts. Operating the recycling program costs money, which is paid for by fees charged to residents. In addition to the basics of salaries and gasoline, the recycling center pays the landfill to dump trash, including plastic bags, Styrofoam and closed garbage bags.

New $1.6 million sorter boosts efficiency In January, the Scott Area Recycling Center installed a $1.6 million optical scanner that makes its sorting process more efficient and saves labor costs. As items move along on a conveyor belt, a blast of air knocks out PET plastics, the light-weight, clear containers used to hold water, soda and Gatorade. Not only are these containers often missed, but their volume increases so dramatically during the summer months that the center has to hire additional help to sort them out. A person pulling out water bottles can get about 60 per minute; the scanner can get 600, said Kathy Morris, director of the Waste Commission of Scott County, which operates the recycling center. The scanner will allow the center to meet its goal of sorting 10 tons of recyclables per hour instead of the eight tons it sometimes falls back to. And, based on two-months' experience, it will capture an additional 50 tons of PET plastic annually, she said. The center also expects to make up the cost savings in temporary labor in less than five years.