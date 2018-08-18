The Scott County Democrats will mark the 98th anniversary of the 19th Amendment — giving women the right to vote — at its annual picnic today.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veteran's Memorial Park in Bettendorf. Speeches by elected officials and candidates will begin at 12:15 p.m.
Among the guests will be Iowa Sen. Rita Hart, a candidate for Iowa lieutenant governor, and U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack.
Scott County Democrats are fielding candidates in 100 percent of this November's races with a large majority being women.