Because of turnover and staff shortages, the Scott County Jail corrections staff logged 7,362 hours of overtime last year, according to Major Shawn Roth, of the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
At Tuesday's Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting, Roth asked for permission to overfill four corrections officers positions to "knock that down."
The jail staff will be down two officers this month and they want the extra positions because it takes a long time to train a new officer, he said.
In an interview after the meeting, Roth said "We're asking to hire four correctional officers because historically we don't ever get to full staff."
The jail has three new officers in various phases of the hiring process, he said, but expects to be short five officers soon, because of retirements and resignations to pursue other opportunities. It takes 12 weeks of training to become a corrections officer, which begins after a lengthy hiring process and background check.
"We lose a lot of correctional officers to law enforcement," he said. "The jail is tough work. It's a tough environment to work in and you need the right individual to do it. We have an outstanding staff."
This marks the third time in a year the department has asked to over-hire jail positions. It filled seven positions in the spring of 2017 and was granted permission in August 2017 and February 2018 to overfill the corrections officer position.
In board documents, Sheriff Tim Lane wrote the past two years have seen an "exceptional" number of resignations and retirements. He said the office's records "indicate only one year where we were at full staff in the jail."
The jail employs about 75 staff.
After the meeting, Supervisor Brinson Kinzer said he supports hiring more jail staff to provide "more relief for the people we have and then we won't have the turnover."
The county board will take action at its regular meeting Thursday.
In other business, the county board:
- Heard the sheriff office's request to apply for a federal, annual grant to help fund an officer in the Hotel/Motel Interdiction unit of the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, or QCMEG. Scott County is eligible for an $85,774 grant from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, or JAG, Program.
Roth said the grant is a joint allocation between Scott County, Bettendorf and Davenport, though Davenport does not have an officer assigned to the unit at this time. The grant covers part of the cost of the assigned officers' salaries, benefits and partial overtime.
- Was presented with the final plat for a two-lot subdivision, Faulhaber's First Addition, that is part of the 100-acre former Olathea Golf Course. Tom Faulhaber is requesting approval to subdivide 27.5 acres.
Tim Huey, the county's planning and development director, said the planning commission recommended approval with the condition that the City of Princeton approve the final plat. The commission also indicated that any additional subdivisions of the lots would require better road access.