Sheriff Tim Lane wants to add a new sex-offender specialist on staff to register and monitor offenders in Scott County, home to more registered sex criminals than all but one Iowa county.
At the Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Lane requested a new full-time position be added. "We have our share of sex offenders and we need to monitor our share of them," he said.
In addition to Scott County's current 421 sex offenders, another 123 people are in Iowa prisons and likely to return when they are released and will join the registry.
Scott County's volume is second to Polk County, which has 745 sex offenders, he said. Although Linn County is larger than Scott County, it has fewer sex offenders with 355. Johnson County has 135, he added.
According to Lane, the duties have been handled by a senior volunteer for the past four years at no cost to the county, but the volunteer, Mike Salter, left June 1. He told supervisors the volunteer would also testify in court, assist deputies in compliance checks and compliance sweeps, and attend monthly meetings between agencies and an annual state conference.
"You don't get volunteers like the one who retired," he said after the meeting. "To volunteer his services full-time, that man was a very rare person."
Since June, the job has been filled by one of the sheriff's deputies, who is a school liaison. But with school back in session, registry duties are being shared by sheriff's investigators, who are taking time away from investigating crimes, Lane said.
County supervisors questioned if the position needed to be full-time or if it could be combined with another position.
"We've grown so much in sex offenders that it's not where we can do it (registering) less than full-time," Lane said. "It's full-time now."
With a new budget year now begun, Supervisor Carol Earnhardt said, "I'm willing to compromise and give you someone part-time and you can come back at budget-time and request full-time." Supervisor Diane Holst agreed while requesting the actual hours provided by the volunteer.
Under Lane's request, the job would pay $17.75 an hour, or an annual salary of $36,920. With benefits, he said the budgetary impact would be $60,888 annually.
"A part-time person is not what I want," Lane said, "I'm very short (staffed) in the Scott County Sheriff's Office."
Supervisor Brison Kinzer indicated he would support the request now.
The board will vote on the request at its regular meeting Thursday.
"One of the things I can guarantee is that the deputies don't have free time to not be doing investigations," Lane added in an interview.
Each sex offender registration takes about 20 minutes to complete, and then the information needs to be verified and added to the database. "We can have as high as 30 (registrations) a day," he said.
The 421 offenders must check in a minimum of twice a year, sometimes every three months. "But if they have any information change they have to register it with us — a new home, a new car, a new job, starting up a Facebook account."
The specialist's job also includes collecting DNA swabs, taking photographs and escorting the new sex offenders to fingerprinting.
Supervisor Ken Beck said he wants to see the job go through the normal budgeting process, but suggested contracting a retired law enforcement officer until then.
"I would love to have a retired deputy, I'm not sure I have one (interested)," Lane said.
In other business, the county board:
- Heard a request from Lane about renewing an annual Violence Against Women grant. The $59,848 grant for fiscal 2018 covers most the salary of one deputy in Criminal Investigations Division, who focuses on investigating domestic, stalking and sexual assault cases. The grant includes a $19,950 match, which can be covered by the vehicle Scott County provides the deputy.
- Heard a request to renew the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau grant. Lane said the $52,000 grant provides funds for traffic enforcement efforts and training as well as equipment. Of the grant, he said $38,500 is used for overtime traffic enforcement, such as additional holiday enforcement. Another $12,000 will help the sheriff's office purchase two new radar units and two in-car video cameras.