Scott Community College closes Belmont Campus for one week due to COVID-19
Scott Community College

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges officials are concerned that proposed cuts to state aid will affect their mission of helping are businesses with workforce development.

 JEFF COOK, QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

Scott Community College’s Belmont Campus will be closed this week due to COVID-19, school officials said Sunday night.

The Riverdale campus will be closed starting Monday and is slated to reopen Oct. 12. That decision is being “made in an abundance of caution due to a small but significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among employees,” the news release said.

In-person instruction and services scheduled for this week will occur remotely, and online and LIVE Online courses will continue remotely as previously scheduled.

All other Scott Community College campuses, as well as Clinton and Muscatine Community College campuses, will remain open.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Human Resources officials have contacted all those believed to have potentially been in direct contact with an employee who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the news release said.

The one-week closure allows time for those who may have been in contact with the employee to complete testing.

“We will continue to monitor health and safety conditions on our campuses and in our communities and respond as needed to changing conditions. We appreciate all the efforts to keep our campuses and communities as safe as possible,” school officials wrote in the Sunday night news release.

