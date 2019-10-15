A Scott County program aimed at holding juveniles committing auto thefts accountable is looking to expand to include other juvenile crimes.
Launched in April, the Auto Theft Accountability program is a restorative justice concept that puts first-time juvenile offenders face-to-face with their victims. Working with trained facilitators and volunteers, the offenders and their victim create a plan for the offenders to repair the harm they caused. If successfully completed in three months, the criminal charge is dismissed.
Jeremy Kaiser, director of Scott County's Juvenile Detention Center and Diversion Programs, presented a proposal Tuesday for widening the program to include juveniles charged with other property offenses.
Kaiser told the Scott County Board of Supervisors at its meeting that the program has had some success, but it not receiving the number of referrals they expected. With four trained meeting facilitators and 10 trained volunteers and remaining budget capacity, he said the program could serve more juveniles.
"It makes sense to expand to more property crimes," he said, proposing first-time offenders charged with criminal mischief, second-degree theft or burglary be included. "We could be diverting even more offenders."
Since April, he said the program has received seven total referrals, two of whom have graduated from the program, two of whom have completed meetings and three who re-offended before having a meeting. Of the four that completed meetings, he said none have re-offended.
Kaiser said many of the property crimes are also related to the auto theft situation because "the juveniles are entering homes looking for keys for cars."
Asked why the numbers are lower than anticipated, he did not have an answer but said juvenile court and the county attorney are sending referrals. "In the prior year, we had a lot more first-time offenders," he said.
Supervisor Ken Croken asked if the program should consider second-time offenders.
You have free articles remaining.
Kaiser said that is a possibility, but those offenders would be more likely to be detained in the Juvenile Detention Center and "then it is not a diversion."
Another unexpected result has been the willingness of victims to participate in the program. "Getting offenders to the table is harder than getting victims to the table," he added.
In other business, the board:
- Heard requests to over-hire a full-time bailiff and a full-time deputy due to two impending retirements.
Chief Deputy Sheriff Shawn Roth said a full-time bailiff is expected to retire Dec. 6. By over-hiring for the vacancy, the sheriff's office can get someone hired and trained before the retirement.
In addition, Roth said a deputy, who has been on disability, now will retire in the last quarter of 2019. The over-hire is needed because of the time it takes to get another deputy hired and trained.
"If we hire someone in law enforcement, the training is shorter... because they already are weapons trained," he said. But if the candidate is non-certified "it could take longer."
The over-hire also will ensure the county can get the new deputy enrolled, if necessary, in the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in January.
Mary Thee, assistant county administrator, recommended the county consider a new policy to address the parameters for over-hiring.