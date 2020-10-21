Scott County adds another COVID-19 death, Rock Island County case counts climb

Iowa health officials confirmed another COVID-19-related death Wednesday in Scott County.
Scott County's 37th death linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic also was its fourth in the 48-hour span of Tuesday and Wednesday. Both Iowa and Region 5 — the region made up of Scott and 15 other counties — have shown a sharp increase in hospitalizations in the last few days.
Hospitalizations are driving COVID-19-related deaths — where outbreaks in long-term care facilities were the source for much of the summer. Data updated late Tuesday showed a record 534 people are hospitalized across Iowa with the virus. That included 90 admitted in the previous 24 hours, the second highest one-day total of new patients to date.
The state's data also showed roughly nine people are dying daily from causes linked to COVID-19 — after averaging about six a day after March. In March, an average of 14 people died every day.
Since the start of the pandemic, 1,583 people across Iowa have died due to causes related to the virus.
Scott County saw positive cases increase by 66 Wednesday — driving the county's total to 4,115 cases since the start of the pandemic. Scott County ranks seventh in the state in total infections.
Once again, the increases mirror the spread of the virus throughout Iowa. State officials confirmed 1,349 new cases Wednesday, pushing the state's total 109,793.
Cases counts are still climbing in Rock Island and across Illinois.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,886. There are 32 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County and the umber of deaths linked to the virus remained at 97.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department released new and detailed numbers on infections and recoveries Wednesday showing Henry County currently with 795 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and in Stark County another 78 cases — giving the two counties a combined 873 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Of those combined cases, 64 people are symptomatic. Four are hospitalized with symptoms of the virus.
Thirty-four have tested positive and remain asymptomatic, while 295 reported their symptoms resolved. Another 467 people with confirmed infections — over half of the combined total for the two counties — are considered unknown symptom status due to a refusal to respond to tracing efforts.
A total of nine people have died due to complications from the virus in the counties.
Illinois health officials confirmed 4,342 new COVID-19, bringing the total to 355,217. A total of 9,345 people in Illinois have died from the virus.
