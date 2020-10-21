Scott County adds another COVID-19 death, Rock Island County case counts climb

Iowa health officials confirmed another COVID-19-related death Wednesday in Scott County.

Scott County's 37th death linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic also was its fourth in the 48-hour span of Tuesday and Wednesday. Both Iowa and Region 5 — the region made up of Scott and 15 other counties — have shown a sharp increase in hospitalizations in the last few days.

Hospitalizations are driving COVID-19-related deaths — where outbreaks in long-term care facilities were the source for much of the summer. Data updated late Tuesday showed a record 534 people are hospitalized across Iowa with the virus. That included 90 admitted in the previous 24 hours, the second highest one-day total of new patients to date.

The state's data also showed roughly nine people are dying daily from causes linked to COVID-19 — after averaging about six a day after March. In March, an average of 14 people died every day.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,583 people across Iowa have died due to causes related to the virus.

Scott County saw positive cases increase by 66 Wednesday — driving the county's total to 4,115 cases since the start of the pandemic. Scott County ranks seventh in the state in total infections.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}