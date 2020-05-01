Scott County adds its seventh COVID-19 death; QCs now have 17

Serology testing, also known as coronavirus antibody tests, can check for different types of antibodies developed after exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. Those antibodies include: IgG, IgA and IgM. This type of COVID-19 test is for individuals who think they may have previously had COVID-19 and do not currently have symptoms. LabCorp noted that antibody testing should not be used as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude infection.

It’s also worth noting that Dr. Louis Katz, medical director with the Scott County Health Department, urged great caution when it came to antibody tests. He described antibody tests Wednesday as “art.”

“Antibody tests are difficult to develop,” he said. “Many that are out there are not good, certainly not good enough to use for any diagnosis or decision making.”

Even the best of these tests cannot be used to determine if somebody is immune from the virus, he said. “And the reason for that is we don’t know what constitutes immunity to the virus.”

Health Department officials also said Friday that there would be a site next week in Scott County for TestIowa. Any further questions, Rivers said should be directed to the Governor’s office.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced Friday HUD will allocate $685 million in COVID-19 relief funding to help low-income Americans residing in public housing. The funding, made available by the CARES Act legislation President Trump signed into law on March 27, 2020, will be awarded to Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) across the nation, including $38.3 million to Illinois.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.