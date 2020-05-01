Scott County adds its seventh COVID-19 death; QCs now have 17

Scott County added another death Friday for a total of seven from COVID-19. Rock Island County has 10. The two counties that comprise the Quad-Cities now have a total of 17 deaths from the coronavirus.
“We’re saddened our death total is seven,” Ed Rivers, Scott County Health Department director, said. “As a community, we must remain vigilant and work together as this affects those that are most vulnerable.”
Scott County added four more positive COVID-19 cases for a total of 230. The Rock Island County Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 448 cases. None of the new cases are from the Tyson plant in Joslin.
Currently, 22 patients in Rock Island County are hospitalized. The new cases include a man in his 40s who is being treated in a local hospital and a boy younger than 1 who is isolating at home and a woman in her teens who is isolating at home.
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said she did not foresee the county opening up before May 30, while Rivers said the earliest Scott County could open up is May 15.
“We would of course be following whatever Gov. Pritzker’s guidance is for reopening,” Ludwig said. “But I would say not to expect the Illinois Quad-Cities to open before May 30th.”
“The next time the Iowa side would be able to open is May 15th,” Rivers said. “That’s the date the continued restrictions were placed on the 22 counties that were not included in the reopenings.”
Scott County was one of 22 counties not to reopen fully Friday in Iowa. Discussions are currently ongoing with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce on how to safely open Scott County “if that becomes a fact on the 15th or before May 30th,” Rivers said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 3,137 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 105 additional deaths, one a female in her 90s in Whiteside County.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department on Friday reported a cumulative total of 51 confirmed cases of (COVID-19) in Henry County and still just one confirmed case in Stark County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 56,055 cases, including 2,457 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,821 specimens for a total of 284,688.
The Iowa Department of Public Health was notified of 739 additional positive cases Friday for a total of 7,884 positive cases. There have been an additional 2,186 negative tests for a total of 37,708, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.
According to the Iowa DPH, an additional eight deaths were also reported with 345 infected Iowans currently hospitalized while 2,899 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 69 Iowans have already been tested.
According to IDPH, the additional eight deaths were reported including one in Muscatine County.
In other COVID-19 related news:
- LabCorp is offering COVID-19 PCR testing (COVID-19 swab test) through a hospital or health care provider, or through an at-home kit (Pixel by LabCorp™) website. This type of COVID-19 test is for individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms or meet the testing criteria established by the CDC. LabCorp launched a COVID-19 test on March 5, 2020, for ordering by authorized health care providers anywhere in the U.S.
The at-home COVID-19 test kit to detect an active COVID-19 infection is available through Pixel by LabCorp, a platform where patients can access many routine lab tests, and the required physician order, online. The at-home COVID-19 test kit is available to front-line healthcare workers and first responders who complete an eligibility screening questionnaire.
- LabCorp also announced on April 22, that COVID-19 serological antibody testing was being made more broadly available to hospitals, health care organizations, and through its patient service centers, including LabCorp at Walgreens locations.
Serology testing, also known as coronavirus antibody tests, can check for different types of antibodies developed after exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. Those antibodies include: IgG, IgA and IgM. This type of COVID-19 test is for individuals who think they may have previously had COVID-19 and do not currently have symptoms. LabCorp noted that antibody testing should not be used as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude infection.
It’s also worth noting that Dr. Louis Katz, medical director with the Scott County Health Department, urged great caution when it came to antibody tests. He described antibody tests Wednesday as “art.”
“Antibody tests are difficult to develop,” he said. “Many that are out there are not good, certainly not good enough to use for any diagnosis or decision making.”
Even the best of these tests cannot be used to determine if somebody is immune from the virus, he said. “And the reason for that is we don’t know what constitutes immunity to the virus.”
Health Department officials also said Friday that there would be a site next week in Scott County for TestIowa. Any further questions, Rivers said should be directed to the Governor’s office.
- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced Friday HUD will allocate $685 million in COVID-19 relief funding to help low-income Americans residing in public housing. The funding, made available by the CARES Act legislation President Trump signed into law on March 27, 2020, will be awarded to Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) across the nation, including $38.3 million to Illinois.
Concerned about COVID-19?
