Scott County Administrative Center to reopen today

After being closed due to a community-wide outage following Monday’s severe weather conditions, power to the Scott County Administrative Center has been restored, and the building will reopen today.

The Administrative Center will be open to those with scheduled appointments.

The county advises those to remember “many offices are only open for scheduled appointments” due to COVID-19.

Those interested in visiting the facility are asked to check the county’s website www.scottcountyiowa.gov ahead of time to review any department restrictions.

