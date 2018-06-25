Scott County residents impacted by last week's flash flooding and storm damage now can access financial assistance as well as legal assistance for low-income residents, the county's emergency management coordinator said Monday.
According to Dave Donovan, who leads the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, the county's disaster proclamation by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds means grant assistance and case management services are available for victims of the severe thunderstorms June 20. Community Action of Eastern Iowa will administer the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program.
The program provides grants of up to $5,000 for needs including auto and home repairs, clothing, food and emergency housing, Donovan said. Applicants must meet income eligibility guidelines to qualify for grant assistance, but there are no income eligibility guidelines for case management assistance.
Application forms are available at: dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Forms also can be obtained and submitted in-person to Community Action, 500 E. 59th St., Davenport. The agency can be reached at 563-324-3236.
Donovan said at least three Davenport apartment complexes were hit particularly hard by flooding, including Woodland Apartments at 1905 W. 40th St., Sherwood Forest Apartments at 1000 Blythewood Place and a complex at 402 Betsy Ross Place.
"We know that throughout the Quad-Cities a couple dozen private homes also were impacted," he said of those residents who reached out to Red Cross.
The complexes sustained between $80,000 and $100,000 collectively, he estimated, and were part of between $100,000 and $150,000 in damages across the county. Donovan said estimates are not based on actual costs.
Another agency ready to help those impacted is Iowa Legal Aid, which assists low-income and senior Iowans with civil or non-criminal problems. He said flooding and similar situations can create legal issues, including tenant/landlord disputes, employment disputes and insurance issues.
For more information or to receive legal help, contact Iowa Legal Aid at 1-800-532-1275 or iowalegalaid.org.
"They might be out of their apartment a couple weeks or months and many times the landlord doesn't help them and they still have to pay rent," he said. In addition, residents might have had a car flooded, lost their work clothing from the floods or other damages. "We don't want potentially vulnerable people put into more vulnerable positions," he said.